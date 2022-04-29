Larry Nance Jr. (left) and Trey Murphy III (right) vie for a rebound with JaVale McGee

Game 6 playoff postgame wrap: No. 1 Suns 115, No. 8 Pelicans 109

Suns win series 4-2
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Apr 28, 2022

An intense, hard-fought, nip-and-tuck battle to keep the season alive came down to the final minute, where the NBA’s best team at late-game execution made just enough plays to stave off and eliminate upset-minded New Orleans.

Phoenix trailed by three points entering the fourth quarter, but won that period by a 33-24 margin. The Suns rode incredible shooting from Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, who combined to go 24/26 from the field. Paul did not miss in his 14 attempts, often benefiting from friendly Smoothie King Center rims he shot on as a New Orleans Hornet from 2005-11.

For the Pelicans, a season that began with a 1-12 start culminated with two memorable play-in wins and a pair of playoff victories over a Suns club that led the league with a 64-18 mark during the regular season. New Orleans made the playoffs for the first time since 2018, catching and passing a number of Western Conference teams to earn a spot.

“It looks like we’ll be in a couple more postseasons,” forward Brandon Ingram said of the team’s future. “There is a lot of confidence coming from this (competitive series vs. Phoenix). We’ll know what to expect a little bit more next year. We look forward to the summer and getting better.”

“We’ve got a great group,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of his players. “They fought all the way to the end. We’re all proud of our guys.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Jae Crowder sank a free throw with 13 seconds left, giving Phoenix a six-point lead. New Orleans misfired on a series of three-point attempts in the final half-minute, allowing the Suns to prevail. In his return to the court from a hamstring injury, Devin Booker made one of the night’s biggest baskets, a three-pointer to give the Suns a late lead.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Just when Phoenix seemed to be trying to take control, rookie Herbert Jones put together a fierce third-quarter stretch in which he was a demon on both ends of the court. The Alabama product finished with 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and of course, four steals.

In another sign of just how important and valuable the second-round pick was to the Pelicans, he logged 40 minutes in the must-win game, second to Ingram’s 44 minutes.

BY THE NUMBERS

99.6: Percentage chance New Orleans has of adding a top-10 draft pick to its arsenal during the May 17 lottery.

36-8: New Orleans advantage in points in the paint in Thursday’s first half. The final tally was 60-40, but Phoenix shot 60 percent overall from the field.

36-32: Pelicans rebounding advantage. Given how much NOLA dominated the boards throughout the series, this close margin qualified as a notable “win” for Phoenix.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

A BETTER START

It was the Pelicans’ best first half of the series, resulting in their first intermission lead at 58-48. But the Suns scored 67 points after the break.

PLAY WITH PACE

Although New Orleans still had too many possessions up against the shot clock at times, the hosts were more aggressive and therefore won fast-break points 20-7.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At forward, Ingram held the slight upper hand against one of the NBA’s top defensive players, scoring 21 points and handing out 11 assists. Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges followed up his 31-point performance in Game 5 with 18 points. The forwards combined to commit 10 turnovers.

Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns 2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 6 | 4-28-22

Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame LIVE: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players postgame interviews following game 6 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/28/2022).

2021-22 Playoffs Game 6: Pelicans at Suns

Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns 2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 6 | 4-28-22
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns 2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 6 | 4-28-22

Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame LIVE: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players postgame interviews following game 6 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/28/2022).
Apr 28, 2022  |  07:19
Jose Alvarado Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Suns 2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 6
Jose Alvarado Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Suns 2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 6

Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame LIVE: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players postgame interviews following game 6 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/28/2022).
Apr 28, 2022  |  07:15
CJ McCollum and Herb Jones joint postgame interview | Pelicans-Suns 2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 6
CJ McCollum and Herb Jones joint postgame interview | Pelicans-Suns 2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 6

Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame LIVE: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players postgame interviews following game 6 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/28/2022).
Apr 28, 2022  |  09:15
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 6 | 4-28-22
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 6 | 4-28-22

Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame LIVE: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players postgame interviews following game 6 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/28/2022).
Apr 28, 2022  |  06:00
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 16 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 16 points vs. Phoenix Suns

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 16 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 28, 2022  |  01:53
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Herbert Jones scores 16 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Herbert Jones scores 16 points vs. Phoenix Suns

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Herbert Jones scores 16 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 28, 2022  |  02:02
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Larry Nance Jr. scores 15 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Larry Nance Jr. scores 15 points vs. Phoenix Suns

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Larry Nance Jr. scores 15 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 28, 2022  |  01:29
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 21 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 21 points vs. Phoenix Suns

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 21 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 28, 2022  |  02:02
Jose Alvarado with the and-one | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Jose Alvarado with the and-one | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

Jose Alvarado with the and-one | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Apr 28, 2022  |  00:21
Jonas Valanciunas drains the tough layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Jonas Valanciunas drains the tough layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

Jonas Valanciunas drains the tough layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Apr 28, 2022  |  00:18
Brandon Ingram rips it away | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Brandon Ingram rips it away | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

Brandon Ingram rips it away | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Apr 28, 2022  |  00:23
Herbert Jones gets the steal and layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Herbert Jones gets the steal and layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

Herbert Jones gets the steal and layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Apr 28, 2022  |  00:22
Trey Murphy III drains another 3 | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Trey Murphy III drains another 3 | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

Trey Murphy III drains another 3 | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Apr 28, 2022  |  00:19
Jose Alvarado steals it for the Herb Jones layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Jose Alvarado steals it for the Herb Jones layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

Jose Alvarado steals it for the Herb Jones layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Apr 28, 2022  |  00:21
CJ McCollum drains a 3 | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
CJ McCollum drains a 3 | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

CJ McCollum drains a 3 | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Apr 28, 2022  |  00:20
Larry Nance Jr. beats the buzzer | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Larry Nance Jr. beats the buzzer | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

Larry Nance Jr. beats the buzzer | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Apr 28, 2022  |  00:16
Brandon Ingram with the and-one | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Brandon Ingram with the and-one | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives in the paint and scores through the contact.
Apr 28, 2022  |  00:24
Ingram throws full-court pass to Hayes for dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Ingram throws full-court pass to Hayes for dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

Herbert Jones pokes it free and Jaxson Hayes throws it down
Apr 28, 2022  |  00:00
Herb Jones with the tough layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Herb Jones with the tough layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones connects with the tough layup.
Apr 28, 2022  |  00:22
Trey Murphy drains it from deep | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Trey Murphy drains it from deep | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy knocks down the deep triple.
Apr 28, 2022  |  00:14
CJ McCollum with the bucket and-1 | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
CJ McCollum with the bucket and-1 | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum connects for the score and-one.
Apr 28, 2022  |  00:16
Herb Jones fights through the contact for the bucket and-one | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Herb Jones fights through the contact for the bucket and-one | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones fights through the contact for the score and-one
Apr 28, 2022  |  00:24
Brandon Ingram with the pass to Jonas Valanciunas for the layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Brandon Ingram with the pass to Jonas Valanciunas for the layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5

Brandon Ingram with the pass to Jonas Valanciunas for the layup | Pelicans vs. Suns 4-28-22
Apr 28, 2022  |  00:15
HYPE: Suns vs. Pelicans Game 6 | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs
HYPE: Suns vs. Pelicans Game 6 | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs

Get HYPE for postseason basketball as the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs at 6:30 p.m. on Bally Sports New Orleans and TNT.
Apr 28, 2022  |  00:57
