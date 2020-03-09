Pelicans News Around the Web (3-9-2020)

Postgame wrap: Pelicans 120, Timberwolves 107

Pelicans (28-36), Timberwolves (19-44)

Jrue Holiday, Pelicans starters dominant in revenge win vs. Timberwolves on the road

When the Pelicans face the Timberwolves, their meetings are track meets as much as they are basketball games. Both teams are among the top three in the NBA in pace. On Tuesday, New Orleans put up 134 points and still lost by five.

Holiday has 37 points help Pelicans top Timberwolves 120-107

MINNEAPOLIS -- The New Orleans Pelicans have perked up since the debut of Zion Williamson.

Pelicans' Zion Williamson Says Lonzo Ball Places Lobs in 'Perfect Spot'

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson praised the pinpoint passing of teammate Lonzo Ball following the Pelicans' 120-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.