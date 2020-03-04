Pelicans News Around the Web (3-4-2020)

Postgame wrap: Timberwolves 139, Pelicans 134

Timberwolves (18-42), Pelicans (26-35)

Pelicans implode on defense against Timberwolves, fall 4 games back of 8th seed

The last time the Pelicans played the Timberwolves, they were mired in their worst tailspin in team history. They were losers of 13 straight, a franchise record, and their season was in danger of careening off the rails entirely. But Dec. 18, New Orleans responded by grinding out a road win in Minnesota, and in the 2½ months since, has done enough to creep back into the postseason picture.

Kushner: Pelicans can't afford dumbfounding losses like Tuesday's against Timberwolves

The New Orleans Pelicans can make the playoffs by exclusively beating losing teams.

Beasley, Russell lead Timberwolves past Pelicans, 139-134

NEW ORLEANS -- Malik Beasley scored 28 points, D'Angelo Russell scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the New Orleans Pelicans 139-134 on Tuesday night.

Zion Williamson unseats Ja Morant, wins Western Conference Rookie of the Month for February

It only took Zion Williamson one full month of basketball to break Ja Morant's stranglehold on the Rookie of the Month hardware in the Western Conference.

Zion Williamson is embracing being immediately thrust into playoff push: 'That's the situation you want to be put in'

Most No. 1 picks are allowed to plant their roots in low-pressure environments.

Pelicans' Zion Williamson named Western Conference's top rookie for February

In his first full month of action, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was named the Western Conference's Rookie of the Month for February on Tuesday.

Pelicans' Zion Williamson's popularity soaring on and off the court

The popularity of New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson continues to skyrocket -- both on and off the court.

Pelicans now plan for Zion Williamson to play back-to-backs

NEW ORLEANS -- For the first time since Zion Williamson debuted on Jan. 22, the Pelicans are facing back-to-back games.