Pelicans News Around the Web (3-25-2020)

Swin Cash to join Pelicans Playback prior to re-airing of Pelicans vs. Rockets on FOX Sports New Orleans

Last week, the New Orleans Pelicans introduced “Pelicans Playback”, a 30-minute pregame show which is streamed live on Pelicans.com, the Pelicans App, and the Pelicans Facebook and Twitter pages. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans.

Pelicans Playback: Three takeaways from Swin Cash’s March 24 appearance

Prior to Tuesday’s rebroadcast of New Orleans’ Dec. 29 win vs. Houston, Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations/Team Development Swin Cash joined Fox Sports New Orleans TV sideline reporter Jennifer Hale on the “Pelicans Playback” show. Here are three takeaways from Cash’s appearance:

Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash live tweeted from the Pelicans Twitter account during the Pelicans vs Rockets re-broadcast on FOX Sports New Orleans. Check out the highlights.

Did You Know That… Derrick Favors may have been destined to play basketball?

New Orleans starting center Derrick Favors is considered an “old head,” an uncle-type figure in the Pelicans locker room, a bit more experienced and savvy about basketball and life than many of his young teammates. However, even though he’s a decade into his NBA career, he’s still only 28, having been born in Atlanta on July 15, 1991. That means his first vivid memories of the NBA are from the late 1990s and early 2000s, when a certain future Hall of Fame guard-center tandem was dominating the league in Southern California.

New Orleans Audubon Zoo names penguin after Zion Williamson

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson’s on-court performance this season was elevating him into the conversation for 2019-20 Rookie of the Year. Regardless of whether or not the 19-year-old ends up capturing that award, on Tuesday he was honored in a creative, much different manner: New Orleans’ Audubon Zoo chose to name one of its African penguin chicks “Zion,” in recognition of Williamson’s contributions to the Crescent City.

NEW ORLEANS -- There's a new Zion in town.

Zion Williamson's rookie season explained in 5 numbers

He rattles backboards like Magic-era Shaquille O’Neal, flushes lob passes like Lob City Blake Griffin and overpowers taller opponents like late-80s Charles Barkley.