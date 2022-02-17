Pelicans News Around the Web (2-17-2022)

Pelicans injury report unchanged for Thursday game vs. Dallas Mavericks

New Orleans’ injury report remains unchanged as the Pelicans enter Thursday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. For Dallas, Reggie Bullock (right hip contusion), Trey Burke (right shoulder sprain), and Frank Ntilikina (left ankle soreness) are questionable; Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery), and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) are out.

NBA Rising Stars Challenge 2022: Top Contenders, Predictions for MVP Award

In 2018, the NBA changed the format for its annual All-Star Game, ditching the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference matchup in favor of a contest featuring two teams drafted by captains. And it's been a success. Who doesn't enjoy watching two of the league's stars drafting their counterparts?

Preview: Mavs Play Pelicans in Final Game before All-Star Break

Mavericks (34-24) at New Orleans Pelicans (23-35)

24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Willie Green

Just over a decade ago, Willie Green played an instrumental role in the 2010-11 New Orleans Hornets reaching the Western Conference playoffs, after they had missed the postseason the previous campaign, partly due to key injuries. Green is in a similar situation in his first season as an NBA head coach, guiding the Pelicans through a difficult start to 2021-22 and into contention for a play-in tournament berth, with the hopes of ending a three-season playoff drought. The 12-year NBA guard and Detroit native is the guest for this week’s Pelicans.com “24 Seconds” Q&A article:

CJ McCollum is showing 'incredible' ability to create in short time with Pelicans

After his first game with the New Orleans Pelicans, CJ McCollum sounded like someone who had gotten little sleep.

Zion Williamson’s return to the court could come after the all-star break

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Last week, Zion Williamson returned to New Orleans after a lengthy rehab stint in Portland. The Pelicans brass was guarded on any update concerning Zion’s health.

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson could need second surgery on foot

Zion Williamson has not set foot on an NBA court this season and, at this point, it’s hard to picture that happening.

Report: Pelicans’ Zion Williamson May Need a Second Surgery on His Right Foot

New Orleans star Zion Williamson—who has not played in a game for the Pelicans this season due to complications from his broken right foot—may need another surgery, according to Christian Clark of The Times-Picayune.