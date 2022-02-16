Pelicans injury report unchanged for Thursday game vs. Dallas Mavericks

New Orleans’ injury report remains unchanged as the Pelicans enter Thursday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. For Dallas, Reggie Bullock (right hip contusion), Trey Burke (right shoulder sprain), and Frank Ntilikina (left ankle soreness) are questionable; Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery), and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) are out.

The three Pelicans players that remain listed as out include guard Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), forward Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) and forward Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

DALLAS (34-24, 5TH IN WEST)

Tuesday win vs. Miami

Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, Dwight Powell

NEW ORLEANS (23-35, 11TH IN WEST)

Tuesday loss vs. Memphis

Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 8: at Dallas 108, New Orleans 92

Dec. 1: at New Orleans, 107, Dallas 139

Dec 3: at Dallas 91, New Orleans 107

Feb. 17: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 24-49 (Pelicans won last one)