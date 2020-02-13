Posted: Feb 13, 2020

Pelicans News Around the Web (2-13-2020)

Kushner: Pelicans have Smoothie King rocking, but excitement hasn't reached fever pitch — yet

This is what you were sold.

Three weeks into NBA career, Zion Williamson already becoming ‘problem’ for defenses

Put a smaller, theoretically quicker defender on him, and he’ll power his way to the basket, or soar over the guy for an alley oop dunk. Try a taller, lengthier defender against him, and he’ll use his jaw-dropping first step and second jump to reach his destination before the opposing team is even ready to react.

