Pelicans News Around the Web (12-10-2018)

Postgame wrap: Pelicans 116, Pistons 108

New Orleans didn’t have Anthony Davis for an extended stretch of the first half Sunday, but with Jrue Holiday delivering his best offensive game of the season – and Julius Randle adding a second major scorer – the Pelicans prevailed in Detroit.

New Orleans Pelicans at Boston Celtics: How to watch, live stream and lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Boston to complete the season series with the Celtics on Monday night (Dec. 10).

Pelicans’ Jrue Holiday believes three-point shot has made him a complete player

Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans now believes he’s a complete player after adding a 3-pointer to his arsenal.