Pelicans News Around the Web (11-9-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Mavericks 108, Pelicans 92

New Orleans struggled to locate its shooting touch Monday, but initially that wasn’t a deal-breaker, as Dallas was similarly inaccurate on its end of the floor. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, a rough offensive performance eventually caught up to them in a big way after intermission.

Pelicans shootaround update: NOLA players in bigger roles than anticipated due to injuries

New Orleans first-year head coach Willie Green acknowledges that no one is content with the Pelicans’ first 10 games of 2021-22 from a bottom-line standpoint, at 1-9 overall. But Green believes that the current circumstances will benefit the Pels down the road. Out of necessity, numerous young players have been tossed into the deep end early in the 82-game schedule, filling roles beyond what anyone anticipated.

Pelicans' bench struggles as New Orleans loses seventh straight

There were 14 seconds left on the shot clock when the New Orleans Pelicans inbounded the ball under the Dallas Mavericks’ basket late in the first half.

Pelicans’ struggling bench leaves them searching for answers amid seven-game losing streak

DALLAS — When Willie Green made his first substitution of the second half Monday, the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans were trailing the Dallas Mavericks by only two points.

Doncic, Mavs overcome slow start, beat Pelicans 108-92

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 25 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jalen Brunson added 17 apiece and the Dallas Mavericks overcame a sluggish start for a 108-92 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

Pelicans take on the Thunder on 7-game skid

Oklahoma City Thunder (3-6, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (1-10, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans Pelicans Respond To Frustrated Fans, Detail Marketing Plan

The New Orleans Pelicans are weathering several storms brewing around the Smoothie King Center and they do not all revolve around Zion Williamson. Ben Hales (Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer for the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans) and Jen Martindale (Vice President, Brand Strategy at New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans) took an hour with me to address the concerns of the team’s fans and outline their marketing strategy as pandemic protocols are less restrictive.

New Orleans Pelicans Marketing Whole Team, National Media Focuses Only On Zion Williamson

Ben Hales (Senior Vice President/Chief Operating Officer for the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans) and Jen Martindale (Vice President, Brand Strategy at New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans) recently defended the team against accusations of leaning too heavily on Zion Williamson for marketing purposes. The New Orleans Pelicans focus on the whole team while the national media’s intense focus on Williamson brings unfounded speculation around unsubstantiated friction around the team and their young star.

New Orleans Pelicans VP’s Ben Hales, Jen Martindale Detail Approach To Marketing Young Team

Fans love cheering with other fans and some of those options have disappeared in recent years, even before the pandemic. The New Orleans Pelicans are approaching new ways to grow the fanbase. Jen Martindale (Vice President, Brand Strategy at New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans) and Ben Hales (Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer for the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans) took an hour with me to address the concerns of the team’s fans and outline their marketing strategy.