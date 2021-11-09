Jonas Valanciunas takes a hook shot over Dallas center Dwight Powell

Panzura postgame wrap: Mavericks 108, Pelicans 92

Mavericks (7-3), Pelicans (1-10)
Posted: Nov 08, 2021

New Orleans struggled to locate its shooting touch Monday, but initially that wasn’t a deal-breaker, as Dallas was similarly inaccurate on its end of the floor. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, a rough offensive performance eventually caught up to them in a big way after intermission.

The visitors shot 27 percent from three-point range and only managed 28 points over the first 17 minutes of the second half, allowing Dallas to take control of the Southwest Division matchup in Texas.

“We’re continuing to fight and play together,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said, noting his team’s 27 assists and just 14 turnovers. “We’re sharing the ball. We’ve just got to knock down some open shots.”

 IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Dallas opened the fourth quarter on a 12-0 run, part of an extended 26-5 spurt that turned a tie game mid-third quarter into an 90-69 margin early in the final stanza. New Orleans went through a costly dry spell, starting the period with deep jumpers that misfired, some under the pressure of the shot clock expiring.

New Orleans made a surge late in the fourth quarter to cut the gap to eight points, but Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic buckets pushed it back up to 13.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Josh Hart provided help in a variety of areas, delivering his trademark hustle and gritty play, but also scoring (22 points on 8/13 shooting), while getting to the basket on aggressive drives and hitting jumpers. “Josh Hart has been fantastic on both sides of the ball tonight,” described Pelicans TV analyst Antonio Daniels. Hart added six rebounds and five assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

10: Devonte’ Graham season high in assists. His previous best since joining the Pelicans was eight.

3: Upcoming home games for New Orleans, which is seeking its first win in the Smoothie King Center. Oklahoma City, Brooklyn and Memphis are the guests.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

BOUNCE BACK

Much better mentality on the floor by New Orleans compared to its forgettable showing Friday at Golden State. The Pelicans outhustled the Mavericks for much of the first half, but eventually the make-or-miss aspect of basketball helped swing the outcome.

LIMIT LUKA

Based on past meetings, Doncic not having a monster performance qualifies as a success for the New Orleans defense. He scored 25 points on 10/21 shooting.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

The Pelicans had to be content with 7-foot-3 Porzingis not making much of an impact on the game (12 [points, 4/13 shooting), though he did sink a back-breaking fourth-quarter hoop.

#PELSPOTWPOLL

Jonas Valanciunas dominated Week 3 fan voting for the team’s Player of the Week, in similar fashion to how he beasts defenders in the paint. Although New Orleans didn’t crack the win column during road games at Phoenix, Sacramento and Golden State, Valanciunas flourished individually with 19.0 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. Valanciunas garnered 92 percent of 157 votes on Twitter. Here are the previous weekly winners:

Week 1: Brandon Ingram

Week 2: Jonas Valanciunas

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks with the media following the team's division loss to the Mavericks.

2021-22 Game #22: Pelicans at Mavericks

Willie Green | Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame Interview 11/8/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks with the media following the team's division loss to the Mavericks.
Nov 8, 2021  |  05:22
Garrett Temple | Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame Interview 11/8/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple speaks with the media following the team's division loss to the Mavericks.
Nov 8, 2021  |  06:02
Josh Hart | Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame Interview 11/8/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks with the media following the team's division loss to the Mavericks.
Nov 8, 2021  |  07:36
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 18 points vs. Dallas Mavericks

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 18 points against the Dallas Mavericks on November 8, 2021.
Nov 8, 2021  |  02:03
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Josh Hart tallies 22 points vs. Dallas Mavericks

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart tallies up 22 points against the Dallas Mavericks on November 8, 2021.
Nov 8, 2021  |  01:59
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas posts 22 points and 11 rebounds vs Dallas Mavericks

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas posts 22 points & 11 rebounds vs. Dallas Mavericks on November 8, 2021.
Nov 8, 2021  |  00:02
Josh Hart backdoor slam | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights 11/8/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart charges to the rim for the strong slam.
Nov 8, 2021  |  00:18
Nickeil Alexander-Walker fast break buckets | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights 11/8/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart pushes the pace and finds a wide open Nickeil Alexander-Walker for the fast break bucket.
Nov 8, 2021  |  00:14
Nickeil Alexander-Walkers corner three | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights 11/8/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker hits the triple from the corner on the team's fast break.
Nov 8, 2021  |  00:16
Garrett Temple baseline floater | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights 11/8/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple connects on the baseline runner.
Nov 8, 2021  |  00:08
Jonas Valanciunas buzzer-beating triple | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights 11/8/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas knocks down the triple to beat the shot clock in the second quarter.
Nov 8, 2021  |  00:14
Jaxson Hayes bank and-1 | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights 11/8/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes goes up strong at the rim for the score and-1
Nov 8, 2021  |  00:21
Josh Hart downhill drive and score | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights 11/8/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart picks up speed and sidesteps the Mavericks defense for the score in the paint.
Nov 8, 2021  |  00:14
Devonte' Graham drains the triple | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights 11/8/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham curls around the screen and drains the three.
Nov 8, 2021  |  00:13
