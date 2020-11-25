Pelicans News Around the Web (11-25-2020)

Pelicans acquire Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe in four-team trade

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has completed a four-team trade with the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

With the New Orleans Pelicans' trade of Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks made official Tuesday, tributes to the stalwart guard's contributions to Crescent City basketball rolled out soon after.

In their first season with the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson shared the floor in 22 games.

After all the madness that’s ensued around the NBA over the past week, the New Orleans Pelicans seem like they’ve settled on the roster they plan to bring into the 2020-21 season.

The New Orleans Pelicans and center Steven Adams have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

