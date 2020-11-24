New Orleans Pelicans and Steven Adams agree to contract extension

The New Orleans Pelicans and center Steven Adams have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Adams, 7-0, 265, who was acquired by New Orleans in a four-team trade involving Denver, Milwaukee and Oklahoma City, has spent his entire seven-year career with the Thunder, appearing in 530 career regular season games, holding averages of 9.8 points on .589 shooting from the field, 7.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks. The New Zealand native appeared in 63 games in 2019-20, averaging 10.9 points on .592 shooting from the floor, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks. Selected 12th overall out of the University of Pittsburgh in the 2013 NBA Draft, Adams ranks fifth all-time in OKC/Seattle franchise history in blocks (531) and first in field goal percentage.