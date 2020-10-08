Pelicans News Around the Web (10-8-2020)

Joel Meyers on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - October 7, 2020

Joel Meyers of Fox Sports New Orleans and Daniel Sallerson discuss Jrue Holiday winning the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award and the NBA Finals. Daniel Sallerson and Caroline Gonzalez also break down the Pelicans social media team's take on the Blue vs. Red dodgeball team.

Alvin Gentry is headed west: Former Pelicans coach to be a Kings assistant

Alvin Gentry is headed west.

How long can LeBron James keep going? That question is crucial to the Pelicans' long-term outlook

The mileage keeps adding up, but LeBron James just keeps going.

Pelicans guard Josh Gray continues efforts to help rebuild hometown of Lake Charles

When Josh Gray tells you that “the whole city” of Lake Charles, La., consists of homes covered by blue tarps, you immediately think it’s hyperbole, an innocent exaggeration meant to accentuate how dire the post-hurricane situation is in his hometown right now.