Pelicans News Around the Web (10-26-2020)
2020 Draft Preview - No. 2: Nick Friedell on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - October 23, 2020
Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer continue their 2020 NBA Draft preview with ESPN's NBA reporter, Nick Friedell. The trio discuss the Golden State Warriors No. 2 pick in the draft and their myriad of options going into Nov. 18.
NBA targeting a Dec. 22 return, 72-game schedule: Report
The NBA is exploring a return to play in 2020.
Emphasis on defense, reducing turnovers are key elements of Stan Van Gundy’s NBA success
Whether it was rookie Zion Williamson soaring to the rim for an alley oop, first-time All-Star Brandon Ingram racking up buckets, or New Orleans' deep arsenal of shooters sinking the NBA's fifth-most three-pointers, the Pelicans were never shy of highlight-reel material in 2019-20.
Defense was the Pelicans' undoing; Stan Van Gundy's track record suggests he'll turn it around
Although the Pelicans got off to a 1-2 start inside the Walt Disney World bubble, their playoff hopes were alive going into the fourth game of the NBA restart.
How should the Pelicans split minutes at guard under Stan Van Gundy? Mailbag
Once again, our weekly New Orleans Pelicans maibag is overflowing with great questions. Thanks to everyone who made a submission.
‘You’re really going to enjoy Stan Van Gundy, the person’: Pelicans roundtable
There aren't many relationships in any line of work quite like the one between an NBA head coach and the beat writers who cover the team.
