Pelicans News Around the Web (1-29-2020)

Postgame wrap: Pelicans 125, Cavaliers 111

CLEVELAND – Jrue Holiday dominated at both ends of the floor, Brandon Ingram returned to the scoring groove he’s been in virtually all season and New Orleans continued to roll away from home, this time with the No. 1 pick in a road uniform for the first time.

If Tuesday was Brandon Ingram’s final chance to state his All-Star case, he made a strong closing argument. Two days before All-Star reserves are announced, Ingram scored 24 points in a 125-111 win over the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Kushner: Anthony Davis' trade demand creates positive change for Pelicans a year later

Happy Anniversary.

CLEVELAND -- New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson received a warm welcome in his first NBA regular-season road game Tuesday night as his team took on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

‘It’s a lot to take in sometimes’: Checking in with Zion Williamson and Pelicans VP David Griffin, a week into his debut

CLEVELAND — Each and every day of Zion Williamson’s NBA playing career, so all seven of them, the Pelicans have fed him stacks of numbers.

CLEVELAND -- Zion Williamson's NBA road debut didn't have much flash or any fireworks. It wasn't a show, and that was just fine with the hyped rookie.

Jahlil Okafor joins other NBA players in giving up No. 8 jersey, honoring legacy of Kobe Bryant

CLEVELAND – At least two NBA players announced Tuesday that they’ll no longer wear uniform No. 8, as a tribute to Hall of Fame guard Kobe Bryant, who died tragically in a helicopter accident Sunday in California and wore that digit (along with 24) during his 20-year Los Angeles Lakers career. Brooklyn guard Spencer Dinwiddie exchanged his No. 8 for No. 26, while Orlando reserve wing Terrence Ross will now sport jersey 31 for the Magic.

Jahlil Okafor is reportedly part of the wave of NBA players who are changing their jersey numbers to honor the late Kobe Bryant. The Pelicans center wears No. 8 but plans to switch his number soon, according to ESPN's Andrew Lopez