Pelicans News Around the Web (1-27-2021)

After postponement, Pelicans are on track to begin homestand against Wizards

The New Orleans Pelicans are on track to begin their extended homestand Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.

Five weeks into the regular season, the Pelicans and the Wizards have combined to have eight of their games postponed as the NBA tries to push forward during a pandemic.

Pelicans open to Lonzo Ball trade? New Orleans may be active, more trade talk

After the four-team blockbuster deal involving James Harden, Victor Oladipo, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen, the NBA trade market absorbed the ferocity of that trade and it reset around all 30 franchises.

Stan Van Gundy on Sekou Smith: ‘We lost a great one’

The first question Tuesday afternoon was related to basketball and what his team focused on during an hour-plus practice, but Stan Van Gundy understandably didn’t want to discuss hoops or what’s happening on the court.