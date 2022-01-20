Pelicans News Around the Web (1-20-2022)

Devonte’ Graham questionable for Thursday game at New York

The starting point guard for one of the NBA’s more effective first units, Devonte’ Graham has played in every game since a Thanksgiving Eve blowout win over Washington, but his status to play Thursday at New York is uncertain. Graham is listed as questionable on today’s official injury report, due to left ankle soreness. The first-year Pelican has appeared in 25 consecutive games, as well as 41 of the 44 New Orleans games has played this season. New Orleans’ most common starting lineup has gone 10-7, one factor in the team’s turnaround after a 3-16 start overall.

Pelicans assistant Teresa Weatherspoon withdraws from consideration for Mercury head coach: Sources

Pelicans assistant Teresa Weatherspoon is removing her name from consideration for the head-coaching job with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, sources told The Athletic. New Orleans successfully pushed to keep their well-regarded assistant, sources said.

As Pels play on, Zion Williamson is with his own strength coach, who was fired from his last job

The New Orleans Pelicans’ loss to the New York Knicks last April was concerning on multiple levels.

24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Jose Alvarado at midpoint of rookie year

This month as part of our “24 Seconds” weekly Q&A series, Pelicans.com is checking in with New Orleans’ rookies to ask them about their adjustment to the professional level, at the halfway mark of the 2021-22 regular season. This week’s edition features undrafted two-way contract player Jose Alvarado, who recently has moved into a role as an every-game member of Willie Green’s rotation: