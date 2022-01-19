Devonte’ Graham questionable for Thursday game at New York

The starting point guard for one of the NBA’s more effective first units, Devonte’ Graham has played in every game since a Thanksgiving Eve blowout win over Washington, but his status to play Thursday at New York is uncertain. Graham is listed as questionable on today’s official injury report, due to left ankle soreness. The first-year Pelican has appeared in 25 consecutive games, as well as 41 of the 44 New Orleans games has played this season. New Orleans’ most common starting lineup has gone 10-7, one factor in the team’s turnaround after a 3-16 start overall.

Joining Graham on the team’s injury list are Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Didi Louzada (G League on assignment) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

On the New York side, Nerlens Noel (knee) and Cam Reddish (ankle) were listed as out and therefore did not play in Tuesday’s loss to Minnesota. Derrick Rose (ankle) underwent ankle surgery and has not played a game since Dec. 16, while Solomon Hill (hamstring) will miss the rest of the season.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (16-28, 13TH IN WEST)

Monday loss at Boston

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

NEW YORK (22-23, 11TH IN EAST)

Tuesday loss vs. Minnesota

Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 30: New York 123, at New Orleans 117

Jan. 20: at New York, 6:30 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Tied 20-20 (Knicks won last 3)