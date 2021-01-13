Pelicans News Around the Web (1-13-2021)

Ahead of brutal road stretch, Pelicans need to discover chemistry quickly

In his 2½ decades in the NBA, Stan Van Gundy has been involved in a handful of games that have either been canceled or postponed. In the past, his experience has been that calling off a game lowers the collective energy level of anyone who was supposed to participate.

Walker: NBA should press pause button to get a handle on current coronavirus-related issues

Adam Silver usually gets it right.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball has been ruled out of Wednesday's game at the Los Angeles Clippers while his backcourt mate Eric Bledsoe is listed as questionable on the team's Injury Report released Tuesday evening. Ball will miss the game with bilateral knee tendinopathy while Bledsoe is listed with right eye irritation.

The NBA passed substantive new rules Tuesday in an effort to tighten its COVID-19 protocols and stop the rash of postponed games around the league, as well as the spread of the coronavirus among its players and staff.