Pelicans News Around the Web (1-13-2021)
Ahead of brutal road stretch, Pelicans need to discover chemistry quickly
In his 2½ decades in the NBA, Stan Van Gundy has been involved in a handful of games that have either been canceled or postponed. In the past, his experience has been that calling off a game lowers the collective energy level of anyone who was supposed to participate.See More»
Walker: NBA should press pause button to get a handle on current coronavirus-related issues
Adam Silver usually gets it right.See More»
New Orleans Pelicans will be without Lonzo Ball and potentially Eric Bledsoe against LA Clippers
The New Orleans Pelicans could be without their two starting guards for Wednesday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.See More»
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball ruled out for Los Angeles Clippers game
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball has been ruled out of Wednesday's game at the Los Angeles Clippers while his backcourt mate Eric Bledsoe is listed as questionable on the team's Injury Report released Tuesday evening. Ball will miss the game with bilateral knee tendinopathy while Bledsoe is listed with right eye irritation.See More»
NBA tightens COVID-19 protocols as cases, postponements rise around the league
The NBA passed substantive new rules Tuesday in an effort to tighten its COVID-19 protocols and stop the rash of postponed games around the league, as well as the spread of the coronavirus among its players and staff.See More»
