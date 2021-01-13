New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball ruled out for Los Angeles Clippers game

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball has been ruled out of Wednesday's game at the Los Angeles Clippers while his backcourt mate Eric Bledsoe is listed as questionable on the team's Injury Report released Tuesday evening. Ball will miss the game with bilateral knee tendinopathy while Bledsoe is listed with right eye irritation.

Veteran reserve guard JJ Redick is listed as probable on the report with right hamstring tightness.

The game vs. the Clippers (7-4) is at 9 p.m. central and will be broadcast by ESPN and Fox Sports New Orleans. It was scheduled to be the second game of a season-long seven-game road trip for the Pelicans (4-5) but the NBA postponed Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks because of the league's Health and Safety Protocols.

Previous game starting lineups

NEW ORLEANS (4-5)

Friday loss vs. Charlotte

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (7-4)

Sunday win vs. Chicago Bulls

Nic Batum, Patrick Beverly, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr.