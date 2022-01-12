Pelicans News Around the Web (1-12-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Timberwolves 125

After he’d already drained multiple big shots down the stretch Tuesday, New Orleans got the ball to Brandon Ingram with the outcome at stake. Wise decision. Ingram canned a deep three-pointer with three-tenths of a second remaining in regulation, sending the Pelicans to a thrilling victory. Ingram was mobbed by celebrating teammates moments later, as well as at the outset of his TV walk-off interview.

NEW ORLEANS -- — Brandon Ingram capped a 33-point, nine-assist performance by hitting three 3-pointers in the final 1:13 — the last with less than a second left — and the New Orleans Pelicans edged the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-125 on Tuesday night.