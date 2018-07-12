Posted: Jul 12, 2018

Pelicans News Around the Web (07-12-2018)

Pelicans believe Elfrid Payton joining New Orleans roster will be mutually beneficial

Orlando’s all-time franchise leader in career triple-doubles, Payton has averaged at least 6.2 assists in every season of his four-year career

NBA Summer League 2018, Pelicans vs. Heat: How to watch playoff game, streaming info, time

Pelicans face the Heat at 3 p.m. CT on NBA TV and WatchESPN.

Pelicans to face Heat in NBA summer league playoffs

The New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat will meet Thursday in the opening round of the NBA summer league playoffs, which will be the second matchup between the teams in a five-day span.

Pelicans Summer League Practice: Kevin Hanson 7-11-18

Pelicans Summer League Practice: Tony Carr 7-11-18

