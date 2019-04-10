Pelicans News Around the Web (04-10-2019)

Postgame wrap: Warriors 112, Pelicans 103

New Orleans and Golden State squared off in the second round of the West playoffs a year ago, but casual fans who watched that conference semifinal series wouldn’t have recognized many of the names on the floor Tuesday in the Pelicans’ 82nd game.

3 observations from the Pelicans’ 112-103 loss to the Warriors

Here are our observations from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 112-103 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night (April 9).

Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Elfrid Payton 4-9-19

Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton recaps tonight's season finale vs the Golden State Warriors.

Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Jahlil Okafor 4-9-19

Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor recaps tonight's season finale vs the Golden State Warriors.

Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Alvin Gentry 4-9-19

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's season finale vs the Golden State Warriors.

Where do Pelicans, other teams sit in NBA draft lottery? See updated tracker, matchups, projections

With two meaningless wins over the Sacramento Kings in the last two weeks - the team's only two wins in the last three weeks - the Pelicans have gone from a runaway favorite for the sixth-worst record in the league and likely fallen into the eighth spot for the NBA Draft lottery coming up on May 14.