Pelicans News Around the Web (01-03-2019)

Postgame wrap: Nets 126, Pelicans 121

Brooklyn rode a barrage of three-pointers and dominance from its bench Wednesday to hand New Orleans a defeat, in the first stop of a two-game Eastern Conference road trip for the Pelicans.

Poor bench performance derails Anthony Davis’ record-night vs. Nets

With four consecutive games against teams that didn’t have a winning record, the New Orleans Pelicans seemed to be in prime position to begin their push back to .500 starting with Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.