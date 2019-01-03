Posted: Jan 03, 2019

Pelicans News Around the Web (01-03-2019)

Postgame wrap: Nets 126, Pelicans 121

Brooklyn rode a barrage of three-pointers and dominance from its bench Wednesday to hand New Orleans a defeat, in the first stop of a two-game Eastern Conference road trip for the Pelicans.

Read More»

Poor bench performance derails Anthony Davis’ record-night vs. Nets

With four consecutive games against teams that didn’t have a winning record, the New Orleans Pelicans seemed to be in prime position to begin their push back to .500 starting with Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Read More»
Tags
Pelicans, NBA, new orleans pelicans

Related Content

Pelicans

NBA

new orleans pelicans