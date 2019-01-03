Postgame wrap: Nets 126, Pelicans 121

BROOKLYN – Brooklyn rode a barrage of three-pointers and dominance from its bench Wednesday to hand New Orleans a defeat, in the first stop of a two-game Eastern Conference road trip for the Pelicans. The Nets sank 19 three-pointers in New Orleans in October; this time on their Barclays Center home floor, they finished 16/31 from deep. Brooklyn’s second unit outscored New Orleans’ reserves 55-5, doing much of that damage in the first half, when the Nets built a 24-point lead. They were in front 73-58 at intermission.

In defeat, Anthony Davis set a New Orleans franchise record by grabbing 26 rebounds. Davis also led the Pelicans with 34 points, while Elfrid Payton notched 25 points in his second game back from a six-week injury absence.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Brooklyn’s Joe Harris collected an offensive rebound on the right side of the hoop and banked in a putback score, giving the Nets a double-digit lead at 117-106 with 3:30 left. On a previous possession, New Orleans had a chance to slice its deficit to just six, but a right-corner three-point attempt by E’Twaun Moore bounced off the back of the rim. The Pelicans got back within single digits in the final minute, but it was too little, too late.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Davis tied the NBA's 2018-19 season high for most rebounds in a game by any player with 26, collecting 17 boards in the second half. He helped New Orleans get back to within shouting distance after intermission also by scoring 19 of his 34 points, as the Pelicans held a 63-53 edge on the scoreboard. Still, Davis didn’t want to discuss individual achievements after the game, disappointed that New Orleans was so porous defensively, particularly in the first quarter.

“It doesn’t matter about numbers, I’m just worried about the win,” he said. “We didn’t do that tonight. My numbers don’t matter. We’ve got to do a better job on the defensive end.”

Of Brooklyn’s 39-point first quarter, Davis said, “We didn’t play any defense. They did whatever they wanted. They didn’t feel us on the defensive end. We weren’t physical, we weren’t talking. They got a lot of layups, a lot of threes. They shot the ball extremely well in the first half, due to our lazy defense.”

FOCUS ON: PAYTON’S SECOND GAME BACK

In just his second appearance since a mid-November broken finger injury, Payton’s minutes were bumped up to 33 (from 24 two days ago vs. Minnesota), but the point guard said afterward that he felt fine. New Orleans played well offensively in many categories, including shooting 52.9 percent and tallying 19 fast-break points, but its poor defense made it nearly impossible to play at its preferred tempo.

“I think our pace can be better,” Payton assessed. “Obviously it’s tough to get the pace you want when (the opposing team is) making shots. Our offense was fine. We scored enough points tonight. We just have to tighten up that defense.”

On the Pelicans’ struggles at that end, Payton pinpointed two areas, saying, “First thing is communicate, but the biggest thing is we have to guard our man. We got beat off the dribble too easily tonight. It’s a credit to them, because (Brooklyn) has really good guard play, all those guys can get to the rim, create their own shot, but we’ve got to man up and guard our guy.”

Incredibly, despite NOLA’s bad first quarter and large early deficit, Payton finished at plus-18 when he was on the floor. In the other 15 minutes of the game, the Pelicans were outscored by 23 points.

BY THE NUMBERS

1-4: New Orleans final record on the road this season vs. the Atlantic Division. Oddly, the only win was against Eastern Conference elite Toronto. The Pelicans lost twice in New York City, as well as in Boston and Philadelphia.

60: Brooklyn shooting percentage in the first half, highlighted by 10/18 three-point shooting.

5: New Orleans free throws in the first half, perhaps partly due to a lack of aggressiveness. The Pelicans took 22 in the final 24 minutes, though.