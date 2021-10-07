Orlando Magic v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 6: The New Orleans Pelicans huddle up before the preseason game against the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans vs. Magic Postgame Quotes 10-6-21 | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Posted: Oct 06, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players recap the team's preseason opener against the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021. The Pelicans won 104-86 against the Magic in their 2021-22 NBA preseason home opener.


PELICANS HEAD COACH WILLIE GREEN

On the team's overall performance tonight:
"What I liked best was it was an ugly win for us. We didn't shoot the ball particularly well, we got off to a slow start like you mentioned, but we grinded with our defense. Our defense created offense for us. It's what we talked about. Our mentality at home, no matter who we play, it just set the tone for what type of team we will be."

On Jonas Valančiūnas’s toughness:
"He's a competitor. Jonas, he gets in there and mixes it up. Look, he got two technical (fouls) in preseason. He got kicked out. So, I haven't seen that before. I'm not paying his fine, but I don't mind the fact that he's trying to set the tone."


PELICANS FORWARD HERBERT JONES

On what it's like getting playing center with Jaxson Hayes out:
"I mean, I love it. I'm here to help the team in whatever way they need me to help them, and if that's playing the five, I love doing it."

On what it's like seeing Trey Murphy III shoot the ball from three-point range so well during the first two preseason games:
"I mean, it's nothing we haven't seen. He does it all the time in practice. He showed it in Summer League, and he's showing i t now. Hopefully he keeps shooting the ball as well as he is."


PELICANS GUARD KIRA LEWIS JR.

On what Willie Green has told him he needs to keep doing to earn playing time:
"Just be myself, be a downhill-goer.I get in the lane, make plays for my teammates, for myself, run the offense, play defense, and just always come in and be myself and do what I do."

On what he saw out of Jonas Valančiūnas tonight at center:
"Like you said, he can do a little bit of everything, post up, early entry, set great screens, great roller, he can shoot the ball. He really doesn't have any holes as far as a big man, so he's a big piece to our team’s success,and I'm looking forward to how he keeps playing down the season."

Trey Murphy III on second half offense | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III talks about the team's offense in the second half following the team's preseason win over the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021.

Pelicans Preseason 2021: Pelicans vs. Magic 10/6/21

Oct 6, 2021  |  05:57
Willie Green on ugly win, setting tone with defense | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21
Oct 6, 2021  |  05:44
Kira Lewis Jr. on Jonas, backcourt battle | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21
Oct 6, 2021  |  02:05
Herbert Jones on team defense | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21
Oct 6, 2021  |  02:24
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 19 against Orlando 10-6-2
Oct 6, 2021  |  02:00
Highlights: Trey Murphy III with 11 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Orlando Magic
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:46
Highlights: Trey Murphy III with 6 3-pointers vs. Orlando Magic
Oct 6, 2021  |  01:02
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Trey Murphy III scores 20 against Orlando Magic 10-6-2
Oct 6, 2021  |  01:23
Trey Murphy III talks to Jen Hale following the win against the Orlando Magic | Pelicans-Magic Post-Game Interview
Oct 6, 2021  |  01:33
Herbert Jones with the slam off the alley-oop by Kira Lewis Jr. | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:16
Steal and dunk by Willy Hernangomez off the assist by Josh Hart | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:13
Steal and slam by Josh Hart | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:08
Trey Murphy III hits the 3 off the assist by Devonte' Graham | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:11
Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3 off the assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:09
Willy Hernangomez slams it home | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10-6-21
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:21
Herbert Jones reverses off the assist by Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:17
Jonas Valanciunas dunks off the assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:10
Trey Murphy III hits a 3 on the assist by Josh Hart | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:11
Nickeil Alexander-Walker hits a 3 on the assist by Devonte' Graham | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:07
Willy Hernangómez on next game improvements | Pelicans-Magic Shootaround Interview 10-6-21
Oct 6, 2021  |  06:04
Jonas Valančiūnas on his game status | Pelicans-Magic Shootaround Interview 10-6-21
Oct 6, 2021  |  02:21
Pelicans vs. Magic Preseason HYPE | 2021-22 NBA
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:29
