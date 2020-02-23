Pelicans injury report graphic

Pelicans injury list continues to include two players for Sunday's game at Golden State

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Feb 22, 2020

New Orleans (24-32) will be able to field the same lineup and rotation in its second game after the All-Star break Sunday, when the Pelicans visit the Golden State Warriors. The team's official injury report that was released Saturday included the same names as in recent weeks, with Kenrich Williams (right lower back soreness) and Darius Miller  (Achilles surgery) being listed as out for the Pelicans.

Highlights of Zion Williamson's best plays so far in 2019-20

Highlights from some of New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's best plays so far in his short 2019-20 NBA rookie season.

All Videos

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Highlights of Zion Williamson's best plays so far in 2019-20
Now Playing

Highlights of Zion Williamson's best plays so far in 2019-20

Highlights from some of New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's best plays so far in his short 2019-20 NBA rookie season.
Feb 22, 2020  |  10:09
Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 25 points at Trail Blazers
Now Playing

Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 25 points at Trail Blazers

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson scores a team-high 25 points against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Feb 22, 2020  |  01:54
Highlights: Lonzo Ball nets 15 points at Trail Blazers
Now Playing

Highlights: Lonzo Ball nets 15 points at Trail Blazers

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball scores 15 points and tallies 7 assists against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Feb 22, 2020  |  01:56
Highlights: Brandon Ingram notches 16 points at Trail Blazers
Now Playing

Highlights: Brandon Ingram notches 16 points at Trail Blazers

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scores 16 points against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Feb 22, 2020  |  01:53
Highlights: Jrue Holiday score 20 points at Trail Blazers
Now Playing

Highlights: Jrue Holiday score 20 points at Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday pours in 20 points against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Feb 22, 2020  |  01:56
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Jrue Holiday at Trail Blazers
Now Playing

Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Jrue Holiday at Trail Blazers

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday talks about his performance in the team's win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Feb 22, 2020  |  02:30
Pelicans Postgame: Zion Williamson 02-21-20
Now Playing

Pelicans Postgame: Zion Williamson 02-21-20

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson addresses media following Friday's win over he Portland Trail Blazers.
Feb 22, 2020  |  04:42
Pelicans Postgame: Alvin Gentry 02-21-20
Now Playing

Pelicans Postgame: Alvin Gentry 02-21-20

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry addresses media following Friday's win over he Portland Trail Blazers.
Feb 22, 2020  |  04:41
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Jrue Holiday assist
Now Playing

Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Jrue Holiday assist

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday dishes to Lonzo Ball for the score.
Feb 22, 2020  |  00:17
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Zion Williamson reverse layup
Now Playing

Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Zion Williamson reverse layup

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson goes up and under to complete the reverse layup score.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:20
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Josh Hart beats the buzzer
Now Playing

Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Josh Hart beats the buzzer

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart sinks the triple as time expires in the third quarter.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:15
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Josh Hart three pointer
Now Playing

Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Josh Hart three pointer

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday creates the turnover leading to a Josh Hart triple.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:12
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: JJ Redick triple
Now Playing

Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: JJ Redick triple

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball pushes it ahead to JJ Redick who knocks down the three.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:11
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Brandon Ingram assist
Now Playing

Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Brandon Ingram assist

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram delivers a dime to Zion Williamson for the dunk.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:17
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Nicolò Melli drills the triple
Now Playing

Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Nicolò Melli drills the triple

New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolò Melli knocks down the three from the top of the key.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:11
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Zion Williamson Dunk
Now Playing

Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Zion Williamson Dunk

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson throws down the rim-rattling slam.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:11
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Zion Williamson And-1
Now Playing

Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Zion Williamson And-1

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson attacks the rim and finishes the And-1.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:09
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Derrick Favors block leads to a bucket
Now Playing

Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Derrick Favors block leads to a bucket

New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors swats the shot that leads to a Brandon Ingram fast break score.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:13
Pelicans Shootaround: Kenrich Williams 2-21-20
Now Playing

Pelicans Shootaround: Kenrich Williams 2-21-20

Kenrich Williams gives an update on his injury status.
Feb 21, 2020  |  01:54
Pelicans Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 2-21-20
Now Playing

Pelicans Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 2-21-20

Brandon Ingram talks about his All-Star experience and what the team can do defensively tonight to stop the Portland Trail Blazers.
Feb 21, 2020  |  01:40
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 128, Trail Blazers 115
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Pelicans 128, Trail Blazers 115

Zion Williamson scores 25 points and four rebounds as New Orleans beat Portland, 128-115.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:01
Pelicans players answer the age old king cake question - Traditional or Filled?
Now Playing

Pelicans players answer the age old king cake question - Traditional or Filled?

New Orleans Pelicans players get in the Mardi Gras spirit and attempt to answer the age old king cake question; traditional or filled?
Feb 20, 2020  |  01:42
Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 02-20-20
Now Playing

Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 02-20-20

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday addresses media following practice at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Feb 20, 2020  |  02:35
Pelicans Practice: Zion Williamson 02-20-20
Now Playing

Pelicans Practice: Zion Williamson 02-20-20

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson addresses media following practice at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Feb 20, 2020  |  05:31
Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 02-20-20
Now Playing

Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 02-20-20

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry addresses media following practice at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Feb 20, 2020  |  04:55
We are the Pelicans
Now Playing

We are the Pelicans

Get ready to rise as the New Orleans Pelicans take flight for the second half of the season.
Feb 19, 2020  |  00:51
Ochsner Fitness Bootcamp with the Pelicans
Now Playing

Ochsner Fitness Bootcamp with the Pelicans

The instructors from Ochsner Fitness Center kicked off Mardi Gras by hosting a bootcamp at the Pelicans practice facility this past weekend.
Feb 18, 2020  |  00:43
Pelicans volunteer at A.L. Davis Park with NORD and Sprite in support of Black History Month
Now Playing

Pelicans volunteer at A.L. Davis Park with NORD and Sprite in support of Black History Month

The Pelicans Diversity and Inclusion Council partnered with NORD and Sprite to clean up A.L. Davis Park in support of Black History Month on Monday, February 17, 2020.
Feb 18, 2020  |  01:00
Behind-the-scenes: Pelicans City Edition uniform photo shoot 2020
Now Playing

Behind-the-scenes: Pelicans City Edition uniform photo shoot 2020

Go behind-the-scenes with our rookies and new Pelicans veteran players as we kicked off the Carnival season with a photo shoot for our Mardi Gras City Edition uniforms.
Feb 17, 2020  |  00:29
All-Star 2020: Brandon Ingram slam
Now Playing

All-Star 2020: Brandon Ingram slam

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives the baseline and finishes with the slam in the 69th NBA All-Star Game.
Feb 16, 2020  |  00:09

Interested in Pelicans Injury updates? Sign up to get the latest info!

Tags
Miller, Darius, Williams, Kenrich, Pelicans, injury report, injury

Related Content

Miller, Darius

Williams, Kenrich

Pelicans

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter