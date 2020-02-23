Pelicans injury list continues to include two players for Sunday's game at Golden State
New Orleans (24-32) will be able to field the same lineup and rotation in its second game after the All-Star break Sunday, when the Pelicans visit the Golden State Warriors. The team's official injury report that was released Saturday included the same names as in recent weeks, with Kenrich Williams (right lower back soreness) and Darius Miller (Achilles surgery) being listed as out for the Pelicans.
Highlights of Zion Williamson's best plays so far in 2019-20
Highlights from some of New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's best plays so far in his short 2019-20 NBA rookie season.
All Videos
Highlights of Zion Williamson's best plays so far in 2019-20
Highlights from some of New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's best plays so far in his short 2019-20 NBA rookie season.
| 10:09
Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 25 points at Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson scores a team-high 25 points against the Portland Trail Blazers.
| 01:54
Highlights: Lonzo Ball nets 15 points at Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball scores 15 points and tallies 7 assists against the Portland Trail Blazers.
| 01:56
Highlights: Brandon Ingram notches 16 points at Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scores 16 points against the Portland Trail Blazers.
| 01:53
Highlights: Jrue Holiday score 20 points at Trail Blazers
Jrue Holiday pours in 20 points against the Portland Trail Blazers.
| 01:56
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Jrue Holiday at Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday talks about his performance in the team's win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
| 02:30
Pelicans Postgame: Zion Williamson 02-21-20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson addresses media following Friday's win over he Portland Trail Blazers.
| 04:42
Pelicans Postgame: Alvin Gentry 02-21-20
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry addresses media following Friday's win over he Portland Trail Blazers.
| 04:41
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Jrue Holiday assist
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday dishes to Lonzo Ball for the score.
| 00:17
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Zion Williamson reverse layup
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson goes up and under to complete the reverse layup score.
| 00:20
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Josh Hart beats the buzzer
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart sinks the triple as time expires in the third quarter.
| 00:15
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Josh Hart three pointer
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday creates the turnover leading to a Josh Hart triple.
| 00:12
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: JJ Redick triple
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball pushes it ahead to JJ Redick who knocks down the three.
| 00:11
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Brandon Ingram assist
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram delivers a dime to Zion Williamson for the dunk.
| 00:17
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Nicolò Melli drills the triple
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolò Melli knocks down the three from the top of the key.
| 00:11
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Zion Williamson Dunk
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson throws down the rim-rattling slam.
| 00:11
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Zion Williamson And-1
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson attacks the rim and finishes the And-1.
| 00:09
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Derrick Favors block leads to a bucket
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors swats the shot that leads to a Brandon Ingram fast break score.
| 00:13
Pelicans Shootaround: Kenrich Williams 2-21-20
Kenrich Williams gives an update on his injury status.
| 01:54
Pelicans Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 2-21-20
Brandon Ingram talks about his All-Star experience and what the team can do defensively tonight to stop the Portland Trail Blazers.
| 01:40
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 128, Trail Blazers 115
Zion Williamson scores 25 points and four rebounds as New Orleans beat Portland, 128-115.
| 00:01
Pelicans players answer the age old king cake question - Traditional or Filled?
New Orleans Pelicans players get in the Mardi Gras spirit and attempt to answer the age old king cake question; traditional or filled?
| 01:42
Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 02-20-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday addresses media following practice at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, Feb. 20.
| 02:35
Pelicans Practice: Zion Williamson 02-20-20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson addresses media following practice at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, Feb. 20.
| 05:31
Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 02-20-20
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry addresses media following practice at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, Feb. 20.
| 04:55
We are the Pelicans
Get ready to rise as the New Orleans Pelicans take flight for the second half of the season.
| 00:51
Ochsner Fitness Bootcamp with the Pelicans
The instructors from Ochsner Fitness Center kicked off Mardi Gras by hosting a bootcamp at the Pelicans practice facility this past weekend.
| 00:43
Pelicans volunteer at A.L. Davis Park with NORD and Sprite in support of Black History Month
The Pelicans Diversity and Inclusion Council partnered with NORD and Sprite to clean up A.L. Davis Park in support of Black History Month on Monday, February 17, 2020.
| 01:00
Behind-the-scenes: Pelicans City Edition uniform photo shoot 2020
Go behind-the-scenes with our rookies and new Pelicans veteran players as we kicked off the Carnival season with a photo shoot for our Mardi Gras City Edition uniforms.
| 00:29
All-Star 2020: Brandon Ingram slam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives the baseline and finishes with the slam in the 69th NBA All-Star Game.
| 00:09
Interested in Pelicans Injury updates? Sign up to get the latest info!
NEXT UP: