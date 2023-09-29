The New Orleans Pelicans today announced promotions and additions within the team’s coaching staff and basketball operations department.

The Pelicans have added Associate Head Coach James Borrego and Assistant Coach Aaron Miles to Head Coach Willie Green’s staff. Additionally, the team has hired Dominic Samangy as Basketball Analytics Coordinator and Ed Flynn as Head Video Coordinator. Joining Flynn in the video room are Assistant Video Coordinators Garrius Adams and Jake McGee, and Video/Player Development Assistant Keith Omoerah.

In the front office, New Orleans has named Adam Barnes as General Manager of Basketball Operations for the Birmingham Squadron, the Pelicans’ G League affiliate, and Alex Kaufman has been promoted to Manager of Player Evaluation and Basketball Operations.

Additionally, the Pelicans have hired Amy Atmore as Director of Rehabilitation. Aaron Nelson has assumed the role of Special Advisor to the Medical and Performance Team.

Adams comes to New Orleans after spending the past two seasons as Assistant Video Coordinator/Player Development with the Sacramento Kings. A four-year collegiate player at the University of Miami, Adams also has NBA coaching and video experience with the Charlotte Hornets (2019-21) and Los Angeles Lakers (2018-19).

Atmore enters her first season with the Pelicans as the Director of Rehabilitation. In her role, Atmore is responsible for developing player rehabilitation programs focused on physical therapy, injury prevention and rehabilitative care. Atmore joins New Orleans after spending the past three years in the private sector as a full time Physical Therapist and Director of Performance for one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Prior to this role, she served as the Performance Therapist for the Phoenix Suns during their 2019-2020 season. From 2011-2019, Atmore practiced in the rehabilitation setting treating high school, collegiate and professional athletes following acute and post-operative injuries. She was integral in developing sport specific return to play programs following concussion and ACL repair. Atmore holds a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from the University of Southern California and is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist.

Barnes enters his fifth season with the Pelicans organization, his first as the Birmingham Squadron’s General Manager of Basketball Operations. Barnes joined the Pelicans as the basketball operations department’s Chief of Staff in 2019 before being promoted to Director of College Scouting in 2021. Prior to joining the Pelicans, Barnes was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers front office, serving as Basketball Operations Assistant during the 2016-17 season before being elevated to Basketball Operations Coordinator from 2017-19.

Borrego joins the Pelicans after spending four seasons (2018-22) as Head Coach of the Charlotte Hornets. Prior to being named Head Coach in Charlotte, Borrego served three seasons (2015-18) as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs and three seasons (2013-15) as an assistant coach with the Orlando Magic under Jacque Vaughn. He gained his initial head coaching experience in the NBA while serving the final 30 games of the 2014-15 season as the interim head coach of the Magic following Vaughn’s departure. Prior to his time in Orlando, Borrego spent two seasons as an assistant coach (2010-12) with the New Orleans Hornets under Monty Williams. Borrego began his NBA career as an assistant video coordinator with San Antonio prior to the 2003-04 season, spending seven seasons with the Spurs under Gregg Popovich. In his 19 seasons in the NBA, Borrego has been to the postseason 11 times, including two NBA Championships and four Conference Finals appearances. Prior to the NBA, Borrego served two seasons (2001-03) as an assistant coach at University of San Diego, his alma mater. The Albuquerque, New Mexico, native played four seasons collegiately for the Toreros from 1998-2001.

Flynn joins the Pelicans after two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets as Assistant Video Coordinator (2022-23) and Video Intern (2021-22). Prior to his time in Charlotte, he spent two season as a graduate assistant at the University of Miami (2019-21). A native of Miami, Florida, Flynn graduated from Williams College (Mass.).

Kaufman enters his fifth season with New Orleans, joining the organization in 2019-20 as Basketball Operations and Scouting Assistant after spending the 2018-19 season with the Charlotte Hornets as Basketball Operations Associate. He was promoted to Scouting Coordinator prior to the 2021-22 season, assisting in all day-to-day operations of both the pro and collegiate scouting departments.

McGee comes to New Orleans after spending two seasons as Video Coordinator with the G League’s Grand Rapids Gold from 2021-23. A native of San Marcos, Texas, McGee played collegiately at the University of Texas at Dallas and served as a graduate assistant at Baylor University (2019-21).

Miles joins New Orleans after spending the past two seasons (2021-23) with the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach. Before joining the Celtics, Miles spent four seasons in the Golden State Warriors organization, including two seasons (2019-21) as a player development coach and two seasons (2017-19) as Head Coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s G League affiliate. He first joined the Warriors organization after going undrafted in the 2005 NBA Draft, appearing in 19 games for Golden State during the 2005-06 season. The Portland, Oregon, native played 10 years professionally, including eight seasons overseas. A four-year starter at the University of Kansas, Miles led the Jayhawks to a 110-28 record and back-to-back NCAA Tournament Final Four appearances in 2002 and 2003. Miles owns the all-time University of Kansas and Big 12 records for career assists with 954 (ninth-most in NCAA history) and ranks second in program history with 264 steals. A two-time Academic All Big 12 selection, Miles began his coaching career as Assistant Director of Student-Athlete Development at Kansas under Bill Self during the 2015-16 collegiate season. He later served as an assistant coach at Florida Gulf Coast in 2016-17.

Omoerah joins the Pelicans after a six-year international playing career in Norway, Ukraine, Iran, France, Sweden, and Spain. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba (Canada), Omoerah played four years collegiately at the University of Manitoba. Omoerah has been a member of the Nigeria men's national basketball team from 2018-2023.