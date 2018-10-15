Pelicans acquire Wesley Johnson

October 15, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has acquired forward Wesley Johnson from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for center Alexis Ajinca.

Johnson, 6-7, 215, appeared in 74 games (40 starts) for the Clippers last season, averaging 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 20.1 minutes per contest. Selected fourth overall by Minnesota in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Syracuse University, Johnson has appeared in 571 career regular season games (321 starts) with Minnesota, Phoenix, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, posting averages of 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Ajinca, 7-2, 248, originally signed with New Orleans as an unrestricted in December of 2013. In 222 regular season games with New Orleans, Ajinca averaged 6.0 points and 4.7 rebounds.