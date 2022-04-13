Pelicans 2022 postseason profile: Naji Marshall

A horn sounds during a stoppage in a New Orleans game. One of the opposing team’s top scorers breathes a brief sigh of relief, watching as Pelicans All-Defense candidate Herbert Jones trots to the sideline for some rest. As it turns out, a respite from “Not On Herb” time hasn’t been quite the break one might assume recently, because once Jones checks out, second-year forward Naji Marshall is ready to bring similar ferocity and intensity to the defensive end.

Moved into an every-night rotation spot after the All-Star break, the Xavier (Ohio) product helped New Orleans become a much stingier defense in the second half of 2021-22, ranking ninth in the NBA in efficiency. Prior to All-Star, the Pelicans were 22nd.

“It’s important to show different guys different looks,” head coach Willie Green said of having multiple shutdown options. “Herb can do certain things defensively; Naji brings another dynamic for us, tons of energy, (he’s) aggressive, denying you (the ball), taking guys out of plays. So it’s a luxury to have.

“Naji’s been great, doing all the things we’re asking him to do. He’s aggressive defensively. He and Herb are kind of taking turns guarding the best players. He’s just coming out and being solid for us, and because of it, he’s having some very good games for us.”

Marshall’s defensive potential was one reason NBA teams scouted him entering the 2020 draft, but he went unselected. New Orleans signed him to a two-way contract, focused on developing him long term. After only playing in seven of the Pelicans’ first 47 games as a rookie in 2020-21, he made 25 straight appearances to close the campaign, including 10 starts. Then in 2021 summer league, he spearheaded an unbeaten Pelicans run, impressing new teammates with his relentlessness.

“He’s a dog,” rookie forward Trey Murphy III said of Marshall’s on-court determination. “He’s been a dog his whole life. It’s just in him to be that type of guy. When we were in summer league, there were a few possessions where he almost caused a shot-clock violation by himself. That just shows the type of heart that he has as a competitor.”

The 24-year-old Marshall’s elevation to a more prominent second-unit role helped New Orleans notch double-digit steals in 14 of its 23 games after the All-Star break. The Pelicans also registered 14 double-figure steal games prior to the midseason hiatus – but in 59 contests. For New Orleans reserves, forcing opponent mistakes and generating transition baskets has become central to the group’s identity. Marshall ranks third on New Orleans in steals per 36 minutes (1.6), behind only Jose Alvarado (3.1) and Herbert Jones (2.0).

“That’s what Coach Green has been preaching all year,” Marshall said. “To be aggressive, put pressure on the ball and make teams uncomfortable. It leads to more steals and more turnovers.

“I think that started in summer league. Before all of the players got here (for training camp, Green) told us he was trying to build a Pelicans program, and I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that.”