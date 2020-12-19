Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Pelicans 127, Bucks 113

A 20-year-old and a 36-year-old led the way for New Orleans individually. Team-wise, an up-and-down but effective defensive outing allowed the Pelicans to cap an unbeaten preseason.

Second-year pro Zion Williamson followed up a big game Monday at Miami with another stellar performance, this time posting 31 points and nine rebounds, repeatedly punishing Milwaukee in the paint. Meanwhile, 15-year guard JJ Redick erupted in the middle quarters, scoring all of his 18 points there. In his 2020 preseason debut, Redick’s outburst helped New Orleans stave off a mid-game push by the Bucks and regain control.

In their final exhibition tuneup, the Pelicans hoped to show continued defensive progress and accomplished some of their goals, holding high-powered Milwaukee (albeit without Giannis Antetokounmpo) to 42 percent shooting.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Shortly after being substituted into the action for the first time Friday, Pelicans free-agent pickup Willy Hernangomez’s layup attempt was goaltended by the Bucks, putting the hosts in front 113-100 with five-plus minutes remaining. Milwaukee never made a serious push on the scoreboard after that.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Williamson logged 30-plus minutes for the second straight preseason game, appearing more than ready to begin his second pro season Wednesday in Tampa. The Duke product looked even more bouncy and quick than usual against Milwaukee, slicing and powering through and over the Bucks, beginning with a 17-point first half. Another positive from the two-game preseason is he shot 17/22 from the foul line, an area he’s trying to improve. Williamson finished at 64 percent on free throws last season.

"Zion is remarkable going to the basket," Stan Van Gundy said of the forward's ability to score against a very good Milwaukee interior defense. "The way he can control his body going to the rim is outstanding. Obviously they were missing Giannis tonight - that's a lot of length - but still Zion is very capable of going to the basket. We just have to create more and more opportunities for him."

BY THE NUMBERS

33, 12, 14: Combined points, rebounds and assists for New Orleans starting guards Eric Bledsoe and Lonzo Ball, who were all-around factors. Ball started quickly offensively, while Bledsoe's best moments came in the third quarter, including nine of his 14 points.

44: New Orleans attempts from the foul line, topped by Williamson’s 11 and seven each by Bledsoe and Brandon Ingram.

750: Attendance in the Smoothie King Center. A chunk of that number were fans seated in suites, or in loge boxes. Fans were sprinkled throughout the lower bowl in small groups, often pairs.