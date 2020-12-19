Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Pelicans 127, Bucks 113
Pelicans (2-0 in preseason), Bucks (0-3 in preseason)
A 20-year-old and a 36-year-old led the way for New Orleans individually. Team-wise, an up-and-down but effective defensive outing allowed the Pelicans to cap an unbeaten preseason.
Second-year pro Zion Williamson followed up a big game Monday at Miami with another stellar performance, this time posting 31 points and nine rebounds, repeatedly punishing Milwaukee in the paint. Meanwhile, 15-year guard JJ Redick erupted in the middle quarters, scoring all of his 18 points there. In his 2020 preseason debut, Redick’s outburst helped New Orleans stave off a mid-game push by the Bucks and regain control.
In their final exhibition tuneup, the Pelicans hoped to show continued defensive progress and accomplished some of their goals, holding high-powered Milwaukee (albeit without Giannis Antetokounmpo) to 42 percent shooting.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Shortly after being substituted into the action for the first time Friday, Pelicans free-agent pickup Willy Hernangomez’s layup attempt was goaltended by the Bucks, putting the hosts in front 113-100 with five-plus minutes remaining. Milwaukee never made a serious push on the scoreboard after that.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Williamson logged 30-plus minutes for the second straight preseason game, appearing more than ready to begin his second pro season Wednesday in Tampa. The Duke product looked even more bouncy and quick than usual against Milwaukee, slicing and powering through and over the Bucks, beginning with a 17-point first half. Another positive from the two-game preseason is he shot 17/22 from the foul line, an area he’s trying to improve. Williamson finished at 64 percent on free throws last season.
"Zion is remarkable going to the basket," Stan Van Gundy said of the forward's ability to score against a very good Milwaukee interior defense. "The way he can control his body going to the rim is outstanding. Obviously they were missing Giannis tonight - that's a lot of length - but still Zion is very capable of going to the basket. We just have to create more and more opportunities for him."
BY THE NUMBERS
33, 12, 14: Combined points, rebounds and assists for New Orleans starting guards Eric Bledsoe and Lonzo Ball, who were all-around factors. Ball started quickly offensively, while Bledsoe's best moments came in the third quarter, including nine of his 14 points.
44: New Orleans attempts from the foul line, topped by Williamson’s 11 and seven each by Bledsoe and Brandon Ingram.
750: Attendance in the Smoothie King Center. A chunk of that number were fans seated in suites, or in loge boxes. Fans were sprinkled throughout the lower bowl in small groups, often pairs.
Zion Williamson posts 31 points, nine rebounds vs. Bucks
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson posts 31 points & nine rebounds in the team's preseason win over the Milwaukee Bucks on December 18, 2020.
2020-21 Preseason Game #2: Pelicans vs. Bucks
Zion Williamson posts 31 points, nine rebounds vs. Bucks
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson posts 31 points & nine rebounds in the team's preseason win over the Milwaukee Bucks on December 18, 2020.
| 01:55
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson talks preseason win over Milwaukee Bucks
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson speaks with Fox Sports New Orleans reporter Jen Hale following the team's preseason win over the Milwaukee Bucks at home.
| 01:53
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop | Pelicans-Bucks Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes soars for the alley-oop slam off of the Brandon Ingram assist.
| 00:09
JJ Redick drive and score | Pelicans-Bucks Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick uses the hesitation move to blow by the defender for the bucket.
| 00:10
Zion Williamson finds Lonzo Ball for the corner three | Pelicans-Bucks Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson attacks the paint then kicks it out to Lonzo Ball for the corner triple.
| 00:10
Steven Adams block | Pelicans-Bucks Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams denies the Milwaukee shot attempt at the rim.
| 00:09
Zion Williamson slam | Pelicans-Bucks Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson blows past the defender for the two-handed slam.
| 00:10
Lonzo Ball triple | Pelicans-Bucks Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball buries the triple from the top of the key.
| 00:09
Brandon Ingram And-1 | Pelicans-Bucks Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives to the rim, finishing with the basket plus the foul.
| 00:11
Zion Williamson steal and score | Pelicans-Bucks Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson creates the turnover and finishes wth a dunk on the offensive end.
| 00:10
SeatGeek Preseason Hype: Pelicans vs. Bucks | December 18, 2020
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball back at the Smoothie King Center! The squad will face the Milwaukee Bucks at 7PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 00:45
NEXT UP: