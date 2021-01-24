Panzura postgame wrap: Timberwolves 120, Pelicans 110
Timberwolves (4-11), Pelicans (5-10)
New Orleans entered Saturday’s game focused on improving in several areas defensively, but an extended second-half dry spell on offense proved to be costly, while facing an opponent desperate for a victory. After holding a one-point halftime lead, the Pelicans scored just 14 points in the next 14 minutes, which helped stake Minnesota to a 15-point edge. The Timberwolves – who were playing without their top two scorers in 2020-21 – went on to earn just their second win over the last four weeks, after starting the regular season 2-0.
The Pelicans couldn’t take advantage of Minnesota DNPs by Karl-Anthony Towns (health and safety protocols) and D’Angelo Russell (rest in second game of back-to-back), finishing a lengthy road trip at 1-5. They’ll return to the Crescent City for a six-game homestand that begins Monday vs. San Antonio.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Anthony Edwards drained two free throws after getting fouled on a fast break, giving the Timberwolves a 99-81 lead with 7:29 remaining. The No. 1 overall draft pick capped a stretch in which the hosts repeatedly got into the paint to score or set up a teammate for an open shot. New Orleans later cut the deficit to 10, but Malik Beasley canned a three-pointer from the left side with two-plus minutes left for additional breathing room.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
“Eric Bledsoe has been fantastic tonight,” said Pelicans TV analyst Antonio Daniels in the fourth quarter of one of the game’s bright spots for the visitors. The New Orleans trade pickup played perhaps his top game with his new team, aggressively driving into the paint and producing a first-half barrage of swished jumpers. The result was a season-high 28 points on 11/23 shooting.
BY THE NUMBERS
21: New Orleans turnovers. The tone was set early when the Pelicans had a few sloppy mistakes and mishandled the ball. They gave up double-digit turnovers in both halves.
24-14: Minnesota edge in the third quarter. Pelicans TV analyst David Wesley noted on the postgame show that New Orleans has been outscored by a combined 66 points in the third quarter of the last eight games.
Revisiting three keys to victory
DEFENSE-FIRST MENTALITY
Despite not having both of its players who average 20-plus points this season, Minnesota still piled up 63 first-half points. The Timberwolves also only committed three turnovers prior to intermission, showing that the Pelicans needed to be peskier on defense.
MORE E-Z BASKETS
It was a very rare inefficient night for Zion Williamson (6 of 16 shooting), who got some hoops at the rim in the first two-plus quarters, but fewer touches in the second half.
BUILD ON BENCH MOMENTUM
It was a drop-off for the reserves after shooting 11/21 at Utah two days earlier, this time going just 6/15 from the field and totaling 17 points. Three Minnesota subs reached double digits in scoring.
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-23-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's postgame interview following the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
2020-21 Game #15: Pelicans at Timberwolves
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-23-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's postgame interview following the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
| 04:07
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-23-21
New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy's postgame interview following the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
| 08:32
Brandon Ingram scores 30 points | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram notched 30 points in the loss to Minnesota on Jan. 23.
| 01:54
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Game highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' 120-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 23.
| 01:58
Brandon Ingram emphatic dunk | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram elevates for the emphatic slam.
| 00:11
Jaxson Hayes block | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes denies the shot attempt high above the rim.
| 00:14
Zion Williamson block | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson pins the shot attempt against the glass.
| 00:11
Lonzo Ball step-back jumper | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball sinks the step-back jump shot.
| 00:24
Zion Williamson put-back slam | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson cleans up the miss and flushes home the dunk.
| 00:12
Zion Williamson dunk | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson goes coast-to-coast for the two-handed slam.
| 00:12
Brandon Ingram reverse layup | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram completes the reverse layup for the score.
| 00:12
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Timberwolves | January 23, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, January 23 at 7 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 00:30
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Minnesota
The New Orleans Pelicans conclude their road trip with a stop in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
| 00:29
NEXT UP: