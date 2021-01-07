Panzura postgame wrap: Thunder 111, Pelicans 110

Oklahoma City began this season garnering very low expectations from the outside, but has been reasonably competitive through two weeks – with a notable exception being a 33-point loss to New Orleans on New Year’s Eve. The Thunder appeared motivated Wednesday to exact some revenge for that Dec. 31 rout, dominating the third quarter 34-19 and holding on late to hand the Pelicans a home defeat.

George Hill provided the decisive free throws, giving the visitors a one-point lead with 12 seconds left. Oklahoma City initially went up 10 points early in the fourth quarter, before New Orleans rallied to make it a nip-and-tuck affair in the final minutes.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s three-pointer from the left wing rimmed in and out just before the final buzzer, allowing OKC to prevail. The rebound bounced around a bit, with the Pelicans unable to grab it for a potential putback.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Steven Adams posted the first triple-double of his NBA career, but certainly would’ve been much happier with a victory against his former team. Adams went for a career high in assists with 10, to go with his 10 points and 11 rebounds. Meanwhile, the forward duo of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson combined to score 53 points on 21/32 shooting.

BY THE NUMBERS

27: Oklahoma City fast-break points, perhaps the biggest topic of discussion by the Pelicans after the game. New Orleans only netted eight transition points.

45: Edge in points scored from the three-point arc by the Thunder, who went 19/46 at the arc. The Pelicans finished 4/22, which is 18 percent, despite shooting 4/8 in the first half.

12: Years since New Orleans swept a season series against Oklahoma City. The 2008-09 Hornets went 3-0 head-to-head against the Thunder, in the latter’s first season in the Sooner State. That was Russell Westbrook’s rookie campaign.

Revisiting Three Keys to Victory

POUND THE BOARDS

New Orleans again dominated rebounding-wise, but it wasn’t enough to win. After holding a 58-40 edge on the Thunder in the Dec. 31 meeting, this time the advantage was 52-38.

BREAK OUT BEYOND THE ARC

It did not happen. New Orleans was 4/22 on treys, and the Pelicans’ most accomplished career three-point shooter, JJ Redick, exited the game in the second quarter due to a right knee contusion, before he even attempted a three. New Orleans shot 0/14 from deep in the second half.

LIMIT SGA’s FGAs AGAIN

Thunder leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was held to 2/7 shooting and five points in the first half, but was 5/10 after intermission, helping the guests win the second half by a 57-51 margin. SGA had season lows in points and shots Dec. 31 vs. the Pelicans. Equally damaging to New Orleans was offense from Darius Bazley (first half) and Mike Muscala (fourth-quarter three-point shooting).