Panzura postgame wrap: Suns 111, Pelicans 86
Suns (3-1), Pelicans (2-2)
The first week of the 2020-21 NBA regular season has featured some head-scratching final scores, including a handful of stunningly lopsided outcomes that mostly defy explanation. New Orleans was on the wrong end of one of those Tuesday.
In front of a national TV audience, Phoenix was a step ahead of the Pelicans for much of the Western Conference matchup, building a lead of 30-plus points early in the second half and rolling to a victory. Nearly everything went wrong for New Orleans after a competitive first quarter that Phoenix won by a narrow 31-29 margin. The Pelicans struggled across the board offensively, making only one three-pointer in the first half and also misfiring at the foul line. Phoenix used a decisive 35-15 second-quarter edge to take control and was never threatened after that.
“It was a disappointing evening,” Stan Van Gundy said of the Pelicans' performance. “We were really, really bad. We’ve been good about fighting our way back into games, but we didn’t have it tonight.”
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Phoenix’s Jae Crowder beat the shot clock with an off-balance, deep three-point make, giving the hosts a 79-47 lead midway through the third quarter. On the previous possession, Chris Paul sank a trey from the right side, as the Suns bench celebrated the lead ballooning to 29. Phoenix led 66-44 at halftime, then expanded its advantage with a 13-3 spurt.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
No Pelican could’ve been too pleased with anything they did individually Tuesday based on the team outcome, but Zion Williamson helped New Orleans get out to a decent start in the first quarter with seven points. The second-year pro totaled 20 points on 9/13 shooting and only committed one turnover.
BY THE NUMBERS
5: Bench points for New Orleans in the first three quarters. The reserves played better in the fourth period, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker scoring nine of his 11 points.
3/24: Pelicans three-point shooting. The Suns were an excellent 19/47.
Revisiting Three Keys to Victory
48 MINUTES OF CONSISTENT OFFENSE
A prolonged mid-game lull (total of 32 points in the second and third quarters) was a repeat of some recent low-scoring stretches for New Orleans against Miami and San Antonio.
TAKE ANOTHER STEP TURNOVER-WISE
Regression occurred after Sunday’s eight-turnover game vs. San Antonio. New Orleans committed 11 in the first half alone and wound up with 18.
KEEP PHOENIX’S YOUNG SUNS FROM HEATING UP
Among the youngster trio of Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Deandre Ayton, Bridges and Ayton were already in double-digit scoring by halftime, combining to shoot 8/13 from the field. Johnson got hot in the second half.
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 20 points at Phoenix
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson scores 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting against the Phoenix Suns.
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: Kira Lewis Jr. steal and score
New Orleans Pelicans rookie guard Kira Lewis Jr. anticipates the pass on the defensive end and finishes with a bucket on the offensive end.
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker score plus the foul
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker attacks the rim and finishes for the And-1 opportunity.
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: Zion Williamson alley-oop
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson throws down the alley-oop off the feed from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: Brandon Ingram And-1
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram converts the basket plus the foul.
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: Eric Bledsoe beats the shot clock with miraculous bucket
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe beats the shot clock buzzer with a difficult shot from behind the backboard.
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: Zion Williamson attacks the basket
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson attacks the rim and finishes the bucket over the defender with a soft touch.
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: Steven Adams dunk
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams receives the pass from Brandon Ingram and flushes home the one-handed dunk.
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: Brandon Ingram bucket
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finishes the difficult layup attempt through contact.
