Panzura postgame wrap: Suns 111, Pelicans 86

The first week of the 2020-21 NBA regular season has featured some head-scratching final scores, including a handful of stunningly lopsided outcomes that mostly defy explanation. New Orleans was on the wrong end of one of those Tuesday.

In front of a national TV audience, Phoenix was a step ahead of the Pelicans for much of the Western Conference matchup, building a lead of 30-plus points early in the second half and rolling to a victory. Nearly everything went wrong for New Orleans after a competitive first quarter that Phoenix won by a narrow 31-29 margin. The Pelicans struggled across the board offensively, making only one three-pointer in the first half and also misfiring at the foul line. Phoenix used a decisive 35-15 second-quarter edge to take control and was never threatened after that.

“It was a disappointing evening,” Stan Van Gundy said of the Pelicans' performance. “We were really, really bad. We’ve been good about fighting our way back into games, but we didn’t have it tonight.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Phoenix’s Jae Crowder beat the shot clock with an off-balance, deep three-point make, giving the hosts a 79-47 lead midway through the third quarter. On the previous possession, Chris Paul sank a trey from the right side, as the Suns bench celebrated the lead ballooning to 29. Phoenix led 66-44 at halftime, then expanded its advantage with a 13-3 spurt.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

No Pelican could’ve been too pleased with anything they did individually Tuesday based on the team outcome, but Zion Williamson helped New Orleans get out to a decent start in the first quarter with seven points. The second-year pro totaled 20 points on 9/13 shooting and only committed one turnover.

BY THE NUMBERS

5: Bench points for New Orleans in the first three quarters. The reserves played better in the fourth period, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker scoring nine of his 11 points.

3/24: Pelicans three-point shooting. The Suns were an excellent 19/47.

Revisiting Three Keys to Victory

48 MINUTES OF CONSISTENT OFFENSE

A prolonged mid-game lull (total of 32 points in the second and third quarters) was a repeat of some recent low-scoring stretches for New Orleans against Miami and San Antonio.

TAKE ANOTHER STEP TURNOVER-WISE

Regression occurred after Sunday’s eight-turnover game vs. San Antonio. New Orleans committed 11 in the first half alone and wound up with 18.

KEEP PHOENIX’S YOUNG SUNS FROM HEATING UP

Among the youngster trio of Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Deandre Ayton, Bridges and Ayton were already in double-digit scoring by halftime, combining to shoot 8/13 from the field. Johnson got hot in the second half.