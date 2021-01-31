Zion Williamson backs down vs. P.J. Tucker

Panzura postgame wrap: Rockets 126, Pelicans 112

Rockets (9-9), Pelicans (7-11)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Jan 30, 2021

New Orleans has seen enough of Victor Oladipo in the Smoothie King Center this month. After Oladipo played a vital role in Indiana’s miraculous comeback win over the Pelicans on Jan. 4, the guard was back in the building Saturday wearing a Houston uniform, following a trade. The guard did major damage during a second-quarter offensive barrage for the Rockets, who piled up 48 points in the period, turning an eight-point deficit into an 18-point halftime advantage. Oladipo finished the Southwest Division matchup with 20 points and 4/8 three-point accuracy.

As a result, New Orleans dropped to 2-1 on what’s turned into a five-game homestand.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans sliced its deficit to 15 points by the end of the third quarter, but Houston began the final period with a 14-7 run, building a 113-91 lead with 8:05 remaining. Rockets rookie Jae’Sean Tate made a few momentum-stopping plays, including a transition drive for a layup that forced the Pelicans to call timeout.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Houston had major difficulty keeping Zion Williamson from getting to his left hand, resulting in the second-year forward scoring often on drives. Unfortunately for New Orleans, it was an inefficient shooting night for much of the rest of the rotation, with the other high-volume guys struggling. Williamson went 11/19 from the floor to get his 26 points, but the rest of the starters were 16/39 and center Steven Adams exited in the second half due to a right calf injury.

BY THE NUMBERS

20/46: Houston three-point shooting, led by Oladipo and John Wall draining four apiece.

12/41: New Orleans three-point shooting. The three most frequent attempters were 5/23.

Revisiting three keys to victory

BRING THE ENERGY

In its first back-to-back of 2020-21, New Orleans came out ready to play, but Houston picked up steam in the second quarter, while the Pelicans reverted to one-on-one play after good early ball movement.

BLED-ZO ENCORE

The New Orleans starting backcourt couldn’t repeat its magic from the previous night beyond the three-point line, this time combining to shoot 3/14, after both sank seven treys against Milwaukee.

ACHIEVE LIFT-OFF

Houston’s defense has ranked No. 1 in the league since it began a five-game winning streak, but that end of the floor wasn’t the big issue on this night for New Orleans. The Rockets’ offense kicked into high gear and stayed there for much of the final three quarters.

Kira Lewis Jr. with 10 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Houston Rockets

2020-21 Game #18: Pelicans vs. Rockets

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. with 10 points in limited minutes vs the Houston Rockets (1-30-21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  00:38
Nickeil spinning up-and-under | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker penetrates with the double clutch finish vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  00:11
Zion Williamson fade away and-1 | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the fade away hoop and harm vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  00:17
Brandon Ingram block leads to a Zion bucket | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the nice block leading to a hanging bucket from Zion Williamson vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  00:19
New Orleans Pelicans 1st half highlights vs. the Houston Rockets 1-30-21
Highlights from the first half of the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets game (1/30/21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  02:20
Jaxson Hayes wows with reverse alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes with the show-stopping reverse alley-oop dunk vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  00:11
Zion Williamson alley-oop slam in transition | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson takes the nice alley-oop pass from Nickeil Alexander-Walker and slams it home vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  00:20
Jaxson Hayes back to back buckets | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes gets active in the 2nd quarter vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  00:41
Zion plays bully ball in the paint | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is too strong down low on the bucket vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  00:19
Lonzo steal leads to Bledsoe triple | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with the nice steal and pass to Bledsoe for the three pointer vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
Jan 30, 2021  |  00:22
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Rockets | January 30, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Houston Rockets on Saturday, January 30 at 7:00 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
Jan 30, 2021  |  00:30
