Lonzo Ball drives past Anthony Edwards

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 140, Timberwolves 136 (OT)

Pelicans (29-35), Timberwolves (20-45)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: May 01, 2021

A near-miraculous fourth-quarter comeback kept New Orleans’ hopes alive Saturday. In overtime, the Pelicans finished off a victory that was as dramatic as it was critical.

After New Orleans overcame a 10-point deficit in the final 3:31 of the fourth period to force an extra five minutes, Zion Williamson used some aggressive drives to give the visitors control on the scoreboard. He scored seven of the team’s 17 overtime points.

At the end of regulation, Willy Hernangomez converted one of the biggest baskets of the season by New Orleans, a putback that tied it at 123 with 21 seconds remaining. Minnesota guard D’Angelo Russell then fired a difficult three-point attempt at the buzzer that banged off the backboard before rolling off the rim.

New Orleans will next host Golden State in a Monday/Tuesday back-to-back, trailing the Warriors (32-32) by three games in the standings for the final Western Conference play-in spot.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Lonzo Ball sank one free throw with 48 seconds left in OT, giving New Orleans a seven-point lead. Hernangomez picked off a pass by Ricky Rubio on the ensuing play, sealing the victory for the Pelicans. Ball tacked on two more free throws to make it 138-129 at 0:32.

“Just keep fighting, keeping composure and getting (defensive) stops,” Ball said on postgame radio of how the Pelicans attacked the final minutes of the fourth quarter mentally. “(In overtime) we just rode on Zion’s back and he carried us to the finish line.”

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ball authored a career night offensively in scoring and three-point shooting. The fourth-year pro, who is seeking the first postseason appearance of his NBA career, registered a career-best 33 points and matched his most threes made in a game by sinking eight. He also knocked down eight threes from beyond the arc April 4 at Houston.

BY THE NUMBERS

14/36: New Orleans three-point shooting. The Pelicans made double-digit threes for the third time in the last four games and fifth time in the last seven. Prior to those seven games, New Orleans went seven consecutive games without making 10 or more.

3: Minnesota frontcourt players who fouled out Saturday, partly due to having to figure out how to contain Williamson around the basket. “I mean, Zion’s a beast,” Ball said of the unusual development. “He’s one of the best players in the league already at 20 years old. One guy can’t stop him. So I’m not surprised at all. They threw a bunch of different bodies at him, but he went through all of them.”

17: Seasons since New Orleans swept Golden State in a season series. The 2003-04 Hornets, who were members of the Eastern Conference back then, swept the Warriors 2-0 that season. New Orleans may need a 3-0 sweep of Golden State this month to surpass the Dubs after 72 games.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

NO ROLE PLAYERS ROLLING

For the first time in three meetings this season, none of Minnesota’s lesser-known players had a big night, with the bulk of the scoring Saturday coming from primary weapons Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns.

PROTECT THE BALL

This ended up being an area New Orleans again had to try to overcome vs. Minnesota. The Pelicans averaged 19.5 turnovers in the two losses to the Wolves and coughed up 21 more Saturday.

BILLY BALL

Filling for Steven Adams at starting center, Willy Hernangomez was a non-factor in the first half due to foul trouble, but he came up with 12 second-half points, including the game-saving bucket to force a deadlock in the final 30 seconds of regulation. That putback was one of six offensive rebounds during his double-double outing of 12 points and 12 total boards.

Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 5-1-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy talks about the team's resilience and individual player performances in the team's overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

2020-21 Game #64: Pelicans at Timberwolves

Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 5-1-21
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 5-1-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy talks about the team's resilience and individual player performances in the team's overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
May 1, 2021  |  07:50
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball 5-1-21
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball 5-1-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about the team's overtime win against the Timberwolves and carrying over that momentum into their upcoming homestand against the Golden State Warriors.
May 1, 2021  |  03:55
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Eric Bledsoe 5-1-21
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Eric Bledsoe 5-1-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe talks about the team's defensive focus in their overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
May 1, 2021  |  03:20
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 5-1-21
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 5-1-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about the team's overtime win against Minnesota and the push for the final NBA play-in spot heading into Monday's homestand.
May 1, 2021  |  05:10
Game Recap: Pelicans 140, Timberwolves 136
Game Recap: Pelicans 140, Timberwolves 136

The Pelicans defeated the Timberwolves, 140-136, in overtime. Zion Williamson recorded 37 points (14-17 FG), nine rebounds and a career-high tying eight assists while Lonzo Ball added 33 points.
May 1, 2021  |  00:02
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Lonzo Ball tallies 33 points vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Lonzo Ball tallies 33 points vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball tallied 33 points in the team's OT win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 1, 2021
May 1, 2021  |  00:01
Zion Williamson On-Court Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Timberwolves
Zion Williamson On-Court Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about the team's overtime victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
May 1, 2021  |  02:20
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Lonzo Ball hits eight 3-pointers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Lonzo Ball hits eight 3-pointers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball connects on eight 3-pointers in the overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 1, 2021
May 1, 2021  |  00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson leads team with 37 points vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson leads team with 37 points vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson led the team with 37 points in the overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 1, 2021
May 1, 2021  |  00:01
Game Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans get overtime win vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Game Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans get overtime win vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Check out team highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 1, 2021
May 1, 2021  |  00:01
Zion Williamson strong OT drive | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights
Zion Williamson strong OT drive | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson drives to his strong side from half court for the lay-up and-one.
May 1, 2021  |  00:15
Eric Bledsoe hits key triple in OT | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights
Eric Bledsoe hits key triple in OT | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe knocks down a go-ahead triple in OT against the Timberwolves.
May 1, 2021  |  00:11
Willy Hernangomez clutch second chance bucket | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights
Willy Hernangomez clutch second chance bucket | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez tips home the second chance bucket to even the game in regulation.
May 1, 2021  |  00:29
Zion Williamson crossover and spins to the rim | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights
Zion Williamson crossover and spins to the rim | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson crosses over the Timberwolves defense and spins to the rim for the score.
May 1, 2021  |  00:15
James Johnson cut to the rim | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights
James Johnson cut to the rim | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson scores in the paint of the great dish from Zion Williamson.
May 1, 2021  |  00:16
Eric Bledsoe hits Lonzo Ball for corner three | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights
Eric Bledsoe hits Lonzo Ball for corner three | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans swing the ball to guard Lonzo Ball in the corner for three.
May 1, 2021  |  00:18
Zion Williamson protects the rim | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights
Zion Williamson protects the rim | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson defends the baseline shot with a block.
May 1, 2021  |  00:11
Jaxson Hayes slams the fast-break lob | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights
Jaxson Hayes slams the fast-break lob | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes rises up for the alley-oop slam on the fast break against the Timberwolves.
May 1, 2021  |  00:11
Lonzo Ball steal and dish to Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights
Lonzo Ball steal and dish to Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball converts defense to offense with the steal and fast break feed to Zion Williamson for the bucket.
May 1, 2021  |  00:18
Pelicans drill seven triples in 1Q | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights
Pelicans drill seven triples in 1Q | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights

The New Orleans Pelicans make it rain in the first quarter, going 7 of 13 on triples against the Timberwolves.
May 1, 2021  |  01:09
Jaxson Hayes drive and-1 | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights
Jaxson Hayes drive and-1 | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes dives to the rim and picks up the score and contact.
May 1, 2021  |  00:15
Lonzo Ball drains triple off the pick | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights
Lonzo Ball drains triple off the pick | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball rolls of the pick and connects on the triple.
May 1, 2021  |  00:12
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Minnesota
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Minnesota

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Minnesota for the last of a three-game road trip against the Timberwolves on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
May 1, 2021  |  00:32



