Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Raptors 99
Pelicans (1-0), Raptors (0-1)
As a result of foul trouble and some cold shooting in a venue normally used to host NHL games, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball had a first half to forget Wednesday. The third quarter was a completely different story.
After trailing by double figures early in the third period, New Orleans outscored Toronto 38-22 in that stanza, gaining a nine-point edge. Williamson – who was forced to the sideline in the first half with three fouls – combined with Ingram and Ball to score 33 of those points. Williamson got to the rim for three hoops, while the former Lakers each canned three three-pointers.
New Orleans dominated the second half in Tampa, resulting in a victory against one of the NBA’s premier franchises over the last few years. One major factor was the Pelicans going 19/42 from three-point range. That was only two shy of the most treys they sank in any game last regular season (21).
Ingram nearly finished with a triple-double, registering a final stat line of 24 points, nine boards and 11 assists. The latter stat tied his career high in that category.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Ingram and Steven Adams made a steal and block in consecutive Toronto possessions, allowing New Orleans to maintain a 14-point advantage with four-plus minutes remaining. Adams was a menace on defense from the start, coming up with three steals in the first quarter.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
JJ Redick was exceptionally valuable to New Orleans in its season opener, partly because he was one of the few things that went right offensively in the first half. Redick’s 10 points helped prevent Toronto from building a sizable intermission advantage, combined with Eric Bledsoe erupting for 12 points in the second period (after a scoreless first). The 15-year NBA veteran Redick went on a three-point barrage in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory, finishing with 23 points. He shot 6/11 from distance.
BY THE NUMBERS
27: New Orleans turnovers. Asked afterward if he’s ever had a team turn the ball over 27 times and still win a game, Stan Van Gundy indicated that it’s never happened before. A wry Van Gundy added that he’d prefer if Wednesday was the last time one of his teams committed 27 turnovers.
32-12: New Orleans run to end the third quarter, after the Pelicans trailed by 11.
19: Second-half points by Ingram, after a five-point opening half.
REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY
START FAST IN UNFAMILIAR SURROUNDINGS
Not great. New Orleans shot just 42 percent in the first quarter in the first-ever official NBA game played at Amalie Arena. Worse, the Pelicans were not crisp offensively and began the night turnover-prone, making several too-risky passes that the Raptors deflected or stole. The visitors committed 15 first-half turnovers.
WIN THE BENCH BATTLE
Redick swung this matchup in NOLA’s favor. The Pelicans didn’t get a lot of other notable reserve contributions statistically, but Josh Hart provided his usual hard-nosed play and was on the court in crunch time as a result. Toronto won bench scoring 33-32, but Raptors subs shot just 11/26.
CONTAIN SIAKAM
Toronto All-Star forward Pascal Siakam didn’t repeat his monster performances vs. New Orleans from last season, in which he poured in 44 and 34 points in Raptors wins, but he was still a momentum-changer early Wednesday, before going quiet late in the game. Siakam finished with 20 points on 8/17 shooting.
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 12/23/20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about taking what the defense gives him following a near triple-double in the win over the Toronto Raptors on December 23, 2020.
2020-21 Regular Season Game #1: Pelicans at Raptors
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 12/23/20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about taking what the defense gives him following a near triple-double in the win over the Toronto Raptors on December 23, 2020.
| 05:13
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 113, Raptors 99
The Pelicans defeated the Raptors, 113-99. Brandon Ingram led the way for the Pelicans with 24 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists, while Zion Williamson added 15 points and 10 rebounds in the victor
| 00:01
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball 12/23/20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about the defense taking over in the second half following the win over the Toronto Raptors on December 23, 2020.
| 02:20
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview: JJ Redick 12/23/20
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick talks about execution, ability to get stops defensively following the win over the Toronto Raptors on December 23, 2020.
| 04:10
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 12/23/20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about the Pelicans' ability to close out the game following the win over the Toronto Raptors on December 23, 2020.
| 04:26
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 12/23/20
New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy talks about the Pelicans' overall performance in his team's season-opening win over the Toronto Raptors on December 23, 2020.
| 07:05
JJ Redick knocks down six threes vs. Raptors
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick scores 23 points including six three-pointers in the team's season-opening win over the Toronto Raptors on December 23, 2020.
| 01:15
Zion Williamson tallies 15 points in win over Raptors
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson posts 15 points & 10 rebounds in the team's season-opening win over the Toronto Raptors on December 23, 2020.
| 01:52
Brandon Ingram posts 24 points and 11 assists vs. Raptors
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram posts 24 points & 11 assists in the team's season opening win over the Toronto Raptors on December 23, 2020.
| 01:55
JJ Redick four-point play | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick buries the corner triple through contact to convert the four-point play.
| 00:11
Steven Adams Euro Step | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams uses the Euro Step to score the bucket.
| 00:13
JJ Redick three | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick steps up and knocks down thee wing three.
| 00:11
Brandon Ingram triple | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram sinks the triple, extending the Pelicans lead to 88-79 at the end of the third quarter.
| 00:08
Eric Bledsoe assists to Josh Hart for three | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe kicks to Josh Hart who knocks down the triple.
| 00:13
Zion Williamson block | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson denies the Raptors' shot attempt at the rim.
| 00:11
Zion Williamson two-handed slam | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson throws down the two-handed dunk off of the Jaxson Hayes assist.
| 00:11
Steven Adams dunk | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams cleans up the offensive rebound and slams it home.
| 00:14
Wheels Up: Pelicans take off for 2020-2021 season opener
Get a look from the tarmac as your New Orleans Pelicans take off for Tampa for their 2020-2021 NBA season opener against the Toronto Raptors.
| 00:22
NEXT UP: