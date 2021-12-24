Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 110, Magic 104

Virtually every NBA team these days is trying to figure out how to perform at a high level and win games despite missing key players. New Orleans played without its second- and third-leading scorers Thursday, but still managed to put forth enough defense and get enough production from various contributors to beat Orlando. The Pelicans held off a second-half push, posting a fourth consecutive victory. It is New Orleans’ first four-gamer since February of last season.

Pelicans second scorer Jonas Valanciunas (non-Covid illness) and No. 3 weapon Nickeil Alexander-Walker (health and safety protocols) missed their first games of 2021-22 after appearing in all 32 previous contests, but Brandon Ingram was outstanding and Josh Hart made big plays down the stretch, sparking New Orleans to a road win.

The Pelicans started this season 1-12, but have gone 11-9 since then. Asked about the team’s turnaround, guard Devonte’ Graham said, “The biggest thing is confidence throughout the team. That has a lot to do with Coach (Willie) Green, just not getting down on guys. A lot of coaches with that start would’ve started panicking. He just kept building us up, to keep believing.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Hart grabbed a big defensive rebound with 25 seconds left and was fouled with New Orleans up by five. Hart went to the line and sank both tosses, making it a three-possession margin. Several possessions earlier, Hart knocked down consecutive three-point buckets, expanding New Orleans’ lead from three to 99-90 with three-plus minutes remaining. Hart has taken his game inside the arc much more on offense this season compared to last, but he came through with a couple crucial long balls to give the Pelicans a cushion.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ingram played a steady, under-control offensive game in which he methodically got to wherever he wanted on the Amway Center hardwood and repeatedly drained mid-range shots, even if Orlando did a decent job defending him on many possessions. Ingram finished with 31 points, both setting the tone early with 15 first-half points, but also helping New Orleans gain some breathing room with 14 third-quarter points, including five mid-range buckets. He was 12/23 from the field and 7/7 at the foul line.

BY THE NUMBERS

10: New Orleans turnovers, an excellent tally. Orlando was even better, committing only nine.

13/30: New Orleans three-point shooting. Orlando was just 9/32, one area that prevented the Magic from completing a comeback after being down on the scoreboard from the jump.

26-17: Pelicans bench scoring advantage over the Magic. This was an interesting category to watch due to the domino effect of several players having to move up in role, but the New Orleans reserves fared well.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

NEXT CENTER UP

He had a rare inefficient shooting night (1 of 11 from the field), but Willy Hernangomez sparked New Orleans most effectively through his offensive rebounding, which gave the visitors six extra possessions in the opening half alone. Jaxson Hayes had a rough night and caught no breaks in terms of fouls, often a half-step late on defense. He fouled out in 15 minutes of action. Hernangomez came within one carom of tying his career high in total rebounds, grabbing 16 (seven on the offensive end).

SHIFTING BENCH ROLES

Between Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky and Trey Murphy, it was a solid night for players soaking up some of the minutes normally logged by Alexander-Walker off the bench. Temple and Satoransky combined to score three fourth-quarter hoops.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

A pair of top-10 rookies so far had plenty of good moments. Orlando’s Franz Wagner notched 20 points, while Herbert Jones supplied his usual relentless defense. Jones’ eight points all came early, helping NOLA lead 32-17 after the first quarter.

#THURSDAYTHREES

Similar to our #SaturdayScorer competition, Pelicans.com will be hosting a #ThursdayThrees contest during New Orleans’ eight Thursday games during the 2021-22 regular season. The first of those Thursday tilts was the Orlando matchup, with Erin Summers picking up a victory by selecting Hart, who vastly exceeded his previous average in made three-pointers per game of 0.8 by sinking four against the Magic. The other picks were Daniel Sallerson (Ingram), Jim Eichenhofer (Temple) and fans voted for Murphy.