Panzura postgame wrap: Jazz 118, Pelicans 102

Rarely in the NBA can a game be summarized by one statistic, but Tuesday’s Western Conference matchup between Utah and New Orleans virtually boiled down to a single category. In the opener of a mid-week two-game series, the Jazz knocked down 21 three-pointers, while the Pelicans made only six.

Utah entered Tuesday leading the league in three-point makes but still improved upon its average by sinking 20-plus treys for the fifth time in 2020-21. The Jazz’s bench went 11/20, topped by Joe Ingles’ 5/6 accuracy. Fellow reserve Jordan Clarkson went 4/9 from deep.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Ingles drained a three-pointer from the left wing, completing the game’s third-quarter scoring and giving Utah a 91-69 advantage. The Jazz appeared poised to take control at times in the first half, but the Pelicans clawed back to within 55-49 by intermission. Utah then won the third period by a 36-20 margin, breaking it open for a commanding edge.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Zion Williamson was exceptionally efficient offensively for a second straight game. After shooting 13/15 at Sacramento on Sunday, the second-year forward went 14/19 in Salt Lake City. He notched 30-plus points for a second consecutive game and the third time this season. Williamson threw down four dunks.

BY THE NUMBERS

28: Utah assists. The ball was humming around the floor for the Jazz offense, setting up many of their quality three-point looks. New Orleans finished with 17 assists.

54-38: Utah rebounding advantage, by far the best board performance by a New Orleans opponent in that category this season.

Revisiting three keys to victory

PICK UP WHERE YOU LEFT OFF(ENSE)

The contrast between facing a struggling Sacramento defense Sunday and Utah’s long-standing stingy unit was evident. New Orleans shot threes poorly at 6/26 and Utah center Rudy Gobert (three blocks in 27 minutes) served as a deterrent to getting to the rim.

YOUNG GUARDS PLAYING LIKE VETS

After Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis combined for 10 assists and zero turnovers at Sacramento, NAW moved to a reserve role due to the return of Lonzo Ball, while Lewis did not play until 3:39 left in the fourth quarter.

DEFENSE ON DONOVAN

Not good at all. Donovan Mitchell produced another very effective offensive night against New Orleans, which he’s made a habit of throughout his brief NBA career. Mitchell set the tone by quickly producing double-digit points in the first quarter.