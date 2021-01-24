No Pelicans on injury report, but four Spurs players listed prior to their Sunday game
New Orleans will try to clinch a season series vs. San Antonio for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign, hosting the Spurs at 8 p.m. Central time Monday. The Pelicans will do so with a clean bill of health, having listed no players on its official injury report Sunday afternoon.
Playing a back-to-back, San Antonio will submit an updated injury list by a 1 p.m. Monday deadline (per NBA rules), but its report prior to Sunday’s home game vs. Washington included four players. Listed as out for the Spurs were Derrick White (left second toe fracture) and Drew Eubanks (health and safety protocols). Two players were deemed questionable, Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) and Quinndary Weatherspoon (left knee surgery).
Previous game starting lineups
SAN ANTONIO (8-8)
Friday loss vs. Dallas
Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker, Keldon Johnson, DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge
Note: The Spurs host Washington at 7 p.m. Sunday, the first game of a back-to-back for San Antonio.
NEW ORLEANS (5-10)
Saturday loss at Minnesota
Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams
Season series
Dec. 27: at New Orleans 98, San Antonio 95
Jan. 25: at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Feb. 27: at San Antonio, 5 p.m.
NEXT UP: