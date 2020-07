The New Orleans Pelicans will play three scrimmages before restarting the regular season against the Utah Jazz on July 30 in Orlando.

The scrimmage schedule, as announced by the NBA on Saturday, July 4:

Wednesday, July 22 vs. Brooklyn at 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 25 vs. Denver at 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 27 vs. Milwaukee at 7 p.m.