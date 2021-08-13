Kira Lewis Jr. drives for a layup vs. Cleveland

NBA Summer League Game 3 wrap: Pelicans 87, Cavaliers 74

Pelicans (3-0), Cavaliers (1-2)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Aug 13, 2021

Although this is the first NBA Summer League for Kira Lewis Jr. and Naji Marshall, the pair of Pelicans have a slight advantage over some of the other participants, having spent last season as New Orleans rookies. Lewis and Marshall continued to show that they’re a step ahead of the competition Friday, leading the Pelicans to a third straight comfortable win in Las Vegas.

Lewis tallied 22 points on only 11 shots from the field, while Marshall produced 16 points and 11 rebounds, to go with five assists, three steals and one block. New Orleans became the fourth summer squad in Nevada to improve to 3-0. The top two teams among the 30 clubs will earn a spot in Tuesday’s championship game, with the first tiebreaker being average margin of victory. The Pelicans have won their games by 17, 15 and 13 points, respectively, for an average differential of 15.0.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Trey Murphy pulled up for a crafty jumper from the left side, giving New Orleans a 77-65 lead with 3:30 remaining, leading to Cleveland calling a timeout. Lewis followed that up less than 20 seconds later with a left-wing trey, set up by Murphy’s offensive rebound and dish. The Pelicans stretched a four-point halftime lead into a 13-point edge behind a 27-18 third quarter.

PELICANS PLAYER UPDATES

Lewis is averaging 15.0 points in Vegas, while shooting 52 percent from the field and 40 percent on threes. Pelicans first-year head coach Willie Green on Lewis’ impressive week: “He’s doing all of the things we’re asking him to do. He’s controlling the tempo of the game, he’s aggressive defensively and I think that gets him going (offensively). We’re opening the floor, putting shooters around him and allowing him to get downhill and pick his spots. We want him to keep playing like that.” …

Marshall has put his imprint on all three wins, emerging as one of the league’s best all-around players with averages of 17.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals. He’s joined Lewis in playing efficient offense, shooting 48 percent from the floor. Green on what’s been most impressive about Marshall: “His ability to play both ends of the floor at a high, high level. Naji is not only scoring and rebounding, but he’s guarding some of the (opponent’s) best players. He’s expending energy, giving high-level effort. That kid, we’re all proud of what he’s doing right now.” …

Murphy generated headlines with a 26-point opener vs. Chicago, but since then he’s notched 10- and seven-point games. However, as Green pointed out, the No. 17 overall pick from Virginia is making contributions in other key areas. Murphy handed out seven assists vs. Cleveland and took on the defensive assignment of guarding fellow first-round selection Evan Mobley (eight points, 4/11 shooting). “I thought (his defense) was great,” Green said of Murphy. “Those guys came in together as rookies, so (Murphy) wanted to guard him, which he did. He took the challenge. That’s what we’re going to need from our young guys: Step up, take the challenge.” …

Second-round pick Herb Jones again helped New Orleans put away a win in the second half with his energetic and aggressive style of play, capping a fourth-quarter surge with a pair of high-flying dunks. Although Jones’ slams may make Friday’s highlight reel, Green was more focused on how the Alabama product is thriving at the other end of the floor. Asked whether Jones has exceeded expectations so far, Green responded, “He’s everything we thought he was and more. He has a knack for coming in the game and playing any position. He’s just a disruptor of other teams’ offenses.”

2021 Las Vegas Summer League - New Orleans Pelicans v Cleveland Cavaliers
Photos: Pelicans at Cavaliers | NBA Summer League 8-13-21
August 13, 2021

Naji Marshall on-court interview after Pelicans win vs. Cavaliers at 2021 NBA Summer League

Pelicans Summer League 2021: Game 3 vs. Cavaliers 8/13/21

Naji Marshall on-court interview after Pelicans win vs. Cavaliers at 2021 NBA Summer League
Naji Marshall on-court interview after Pelicans win vs. Cavaliers at 2021 NBA Summer League

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall on-court interview after the Pelicans defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers at 2021 NBA Summer League (8/13/21).
Aug 13, 2021  |  01:29
Kira Lewis Jr. (22 points) Highlights vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 8-13-21
Kira Lewis Jr. (22 points) Highlights vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 8-13-21

Kira Lewis Jr. (22 points) Highlights vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 08/13/2021 at 2021 NBA Summer League.
Aug 13, 2021  |  01:44
Willie Green Postgame | Pelicans-Cavaliers 2021 NBA Summer League 8-13-21
Willie Green Postgame | Pelicans-Cavaliers 2021 NBA Summer League 8-13-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at 2021 NBA Summer League (8/13/21).
Aug 13, 2021  |  04:29
Naji Marshall Postgame | Pelicans-Cavaliers 2021 NBA Summer League 8-13-21
Naji Marshall Postgame | Pelicans-Cavaliers 2021 NBA Summer League 8-13-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall postgame interview following the Pelicans win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at 2021 NBA Summer League (8/13/21).
Aug 13, 2021  |  03:17
Kira Lewis Jr. Postgame | Pelicans-Cavaliers 2021 NBA Summer League 8-13-21
Kira Lewis Jr. Postgame | Pelicans-Cavaliers 2021 NBA Summer League 8-13-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. postgame interview following the Pelicans win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at 2021 NBA Summer League (8/13/21).
Aug 13, 2021  |  03:44
Pelicans 4th quarter highlights vs Cavaliers | 2021 NBA Summer League
Pelicans 4th quarter highlights vs Cavaliers | 2021 NBA Summer League

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers 4th quarter highlights from 2021 NBA Summer League (8/13/2021).
Aug 13, 2021  |  01:32
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs Cavaliers | 2021 NBA Summer League
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs Cavaliers | 2021 NBA Summer League

New Orleans Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at 2021 NBA Summer League (8/13/21).
Aug 13, 2021  |  01:33
Daulton Hommes monster jam off the behind-the-back pass vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at 2021 NBA Summer League
Daulton Hommes monster jam off the behind-the-back pass vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at 2021 NBA Summer League

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado with the pretty behind-the-back pass to Daulton Hommes who finishing with the strong dunk vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at 2021 NBA Summer League (8/13/21).
Aug 13, 2021  |  00:20
Swin Cash talks New Orleans Pelicans roster at 2021 NBA Summer League
Swin Cash talks New Orleans Pelicans roster at 2021 NBA Summer League

New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development Swin Cash talks about the Pelicans' upcoming season at 2021 NBA Summer League.
Aug 13, 2021  |  03:23
Kira Lewis Jr. inbound dime to Naji Marshall vs. the Cavaliers at 2021 NBA Summer League
Kira Lewis Jr. inbound dime to Naji Marshall vs. the Cavaliers at 2021 NBA Summer League

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. highlights vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at 2021 NBA Summer League (8/13/2021).
Aug 13, 2021  |  00:14
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 8-13-21
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 8-13-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers 2nd quarter highlights from 2021 NBA Summer League (8/13/2021).
Aug 13, 2021  |  00:56
Pelicans vs Cavaliers 1st quarter highlights | 2021 NBA Summer League
Pelicans vs Cavaliers 1st quarter highlights | 2021 NBA Summer League

New Orleans Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at 2021 NBA Summer League (8/13/21).
Aug 13, 2021  |  01:01
Pelicans Kira Lewis Jr. pretty euro-step floater vs. the Cavaliers at 2021 NBA Summer League
Pelicans Kira Lewis Jr. pretty euro-step floater vs. the Cavaliers at 2021 NBA Summer League

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. highlights vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at 2021 NBA Summer League (8/13/21).
Aug 13, 2021  |  00:19
Behind the scenes with New Orleans Pelicans rookie Trey Murphy III
Behind the scenes with New Orleans Pelicans rookie Trey Murphy III

Go behind the scenes with New Orleans Pelicans rookie guard/forward Trey Murphy III at 2021 NBA Summer League.
Aug 13, 2021  |  02:45
