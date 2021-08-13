NBA Summer League Game 3 wrap: Pelicans 87, Cavaliers 74

Although this is the first NBA Summer League for Kira Lewis Jr. and Naji Marshall, the pair of Pelicans have a slight advantage over some of the other participants, having spent last season as New Orleans rookies. Lewis and Marshall continued to show that they’re a step ahead of the competition Friday, leading the Pelicans to a third straight comfortable win in Las Vegas.

Lewis tallied 22 points on only 11 shots from the field, while Marshall produced 16 points and 11 rebounds, to go with five assists, three steals and one block. New Orleans became the fourth summer squad in Nevada to improve to 3-0. The top two teams among the 30 clubs will earn a spot in Tuesday’s championship game, with the first tiebreaker being average margin of victory. The Pelicans have won their games by 17, 15 and 13 points, respectively, for an average differential of 15.0.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Trey Murphy pulled up for a crafty jumper from the left side, giving New Orleans a 77-65 lead with 3:30 remaining, leading to Cleveland calling a timeout. Lewis followed that up less than 20 seconds later with a left-wing trey, set up by Murphy’s offensive rebound and dish. The Pelicans stretched a four-point halftime lead into a 13-point edge behind a 27-18 third quarter.

PELICANS PLAYER UPDATES

Lewis is averaging 15.0 points in Vegas, while shooting 52 percent from the field and 40 percent on threes. Pelicans first-year head coach Willie Green on Lewis’ impressive week: “He’s doing all of the things we’re asking him to do. He’s controlling the tempo of the game, he’s aggressive defensively and I think that gets him going (offensively). We’re opening the floor, putting shooters around him and allowing him to get downhill and pick his spots. We want him to keep playing like that.” …

Marshall has put his imprint on all three wins, emerging as one of the league’s best all-around players with averages of 17.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals. He’s joined Lewis in playing efficient offense, shooting 48 percent from the floor. Green on what’s been most impressive about Marshall: “His ability to play both ends of the floor at a high, high level. Naji is not only scoring and rebounding, but he’s guarding some of the (opponent’s) best players. He’s expending energy, giving high-level effort. That kid, we’re all proud of what he’s doing right now.” …

Murphy generated headlines with a 26-point opener vs. Chicago, but since then he’s notched 10- and seven-point games. However, as Green pointed out, the No. 17 overall pick from Virginia is making contributions in other key areas. Murphy handed out seven assists vs. Cleveland and took on the defensive assignment of guarding fellow first-round selection Evan Mobley (eight points, 4/11 shooting). “I thought (his defense) was great,” Green said of Murphy. “Those guys came in together as rookies, so (Murphy) wanted to guard him, which he did. He took the challenge. That’s what we’re going to need from our young guys: Step up, take the challenge.” …

Second-round pick Herb Jones again helped New Orleans put away a win in the second half with his energetic and aggressive style of play, capping a fourth-quarter surge with a pair of high-flying dunks. Although Jones’ slams may make Friday’s highlight reel, Green was more focused on how the Alabama product is thriving at the other end of the floor. Asked whether Jones has exceeded expectations so far, Green responded, “He’s everything we thought he was and more. He has a knack for coming in the game and playing any position. He’s just a disruptor of other teams’ offenses.”