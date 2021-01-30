Naji Marshall lone Pelicans player on injury list vs. Rockets
New Orleans has been the beneficiary of a short injury list ahead of several recent games, including a few instances in which no player was listed. That would’ve been the case again for Saturday’s 7 p.m. home game against the Houston Rockets as well, but reserve wing Naji Marshall (left ankle sprain) was added this morning. The rookie from Xavier (Ohio) has appeared in three games this season.
Dante Exum (out, calf) is the lone Houston player listed on its injury report.
Previous game starting lineups
HOUSTON (8-9)
Thursday win vs. Portland
John Wall, Victor Oladipo, Jae’Sean Tate, P.J. Tucker, Christian Wood
NEW ORLEANS (7-10)
Friday win vs. Milwaukee
Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams
Season series
FIRST HALF
Jan. 30: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Feb. 9: at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
SECOND HALF
TBD: at Houston
All-time series
Houston 39-28 (Rockets won last 1)
