Mother's Day Weekend with Swin Cash on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - May 8, 2021

As we approach Mother's Day on May 9th, we wanted to celebrate with the Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations and Team Development, Swin Cash. Swin has many accolades and titles, but she's also a mom to two boys, Saint & Syer. Swin joins the show to talk about the Pelicans, juggling the responsibilities of being a mom, and so much more. Tax Act also joins Daniel Sallerson to teach the fanbase about Tax Health.