Lonzo Ball shooting improvement helping Pelicans become one of NBA’s most prolific offenses
SACRAMENTO – New Orleans teammates and coaches have frequently praised Lonzo Ball as a major factor for how the Pelicans rescued their 2019-20 season and still have a chance to reach the postseason. But perhaps the ultimate compliment for how the 6-foot-6 point guard has evolved occurs prior to every game, when the opposition prepares to face New Orleans.
“He’s become a guy who on scouting reports (must be accounted for as) a catch-and-shoot player,” Minnesota second-year head coach Ryan Saunders said prior to Sunday’s game, a 120-107 Pelicans victory. “His vision and what he sees from defenses is impressive. In their wins and when they go on runs, he’s had the ball in his hands. He’s accurate with how he delivers the basketball. He really helps that group.”
While Ball has always been an excellent passer, Saunders’ assessment of Ball’s outside shooting is particularly noteworthy, based on the UCLA product’s initial experience in the pros. A below-average three-point shooter in his two seasons with the Lakers (31 percent), Ball is in the midst of a scorching stretch from the perimeter, going 21/36 over the past four games (58 percent) beyond the arc. For this season, the 22-year-old is connecting on 38 percent of his attempts, including 44 percent since Feb. 1. That’s one reason New Orleans leads the NBA in scoring (119.4 points per game) over the same timeframe, with Ball’s prolific shooting drawing attention and opening up the floor for teammates.
“It’s huge,” wing and three-year NBA teammate Josh Hart said of the impact of Ball’s improved three-point accuracy. “Teams used to sag off him and (stay in) the paint, clogging up lanes that (Brandon Ingram), Jrue (Holiday) or myself would usually like to take. With him being able to shoot the ball really well – not just the last few games, but the whole season – it opens the court and gives us those lanes to get into the teeth of the defense and finish at the rim.”
Ball’s three-point tear has led to him scoring at least 16 points in five consecutive games, a stretch that began with a 19-point night vs. the Lakers on March 1. He’s shooting 54 percent from the field over those handful of contests.
“Zo is definitely coming into his own,” rookie forward Zion Williamson said after Ball’s 18-point game at Minnesota. “He’s breaking into a new shell. He’s been on fire from three, facilitating the offense, and whenever we need a bucket, he gets it. (His improved shooting) opens up a lot, especially when he and I are in a pick-and-roll situation. When he’s shooting like that, they don’t go under (the screen defensively). It creates more room for him and more space for me to roll to the basket.”
Ball’s transformation as a shooter can be credited to the significant and consistent amount of extra time he’s devoted to improvement, in sessions before and after practice with close friend Ingram and Pelicans assistant coach Fred Vinson. The work helped Ball tweak his form, which features him holding and releasing the ball in a better, more easily repeatable position.
“The way I shoot is completely different from how I used to,” Ball said of his technique, in a description that could also apply to his shot’s effectiveness. “(I’m) trying to be more consistent and keep the ball on the right side (of the body). I’m trying to hold my follow-through more – I had a tendency to drop it. Those are the two biggest things I’ve tried to work on.”
“He’s playing really well right now,” Pelicans fifth-year head coach Alvin Gentry said of Ball, who is also averaging 7.9 assists since Feb. 1, some on SportsCenter-worthy long-distance lobs to Williamson. “He’s running our team, doing well with the pace of the game. (Defenses) are going under (screens) and he’s really spent a lot of time working on his shot. Fred Vinson has done a great job with both he and (Ingram), with their shots and them shooting with confidence.”
“He’s been working his butt off every day before practice and after practice, getting up extra shots at night,” Hart said. “It’s been really good to see it pay off.”
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves - Game 64 - March 8, 2020
Hear the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, call the Pelicans game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Pelicans Radio Network, ESPN 100.3 FM New Orleans. Listen in.
All Videos
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves - Game 64 - March 8, 2020
Hear the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, call the Pelicans game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Pelicans Radio Network, ESPN 100.3 FM New Orleans. Listen in.
| 02:07
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Postgame: Jrue Holiday 3-8-2020
Jrue Holiday talks about his 37-point performance and what the Pelicans did differently in the final minutes to get the win.
| 02:02
Nightly Notable: Jrue Holiday | March 8
Jrue Holiday scores 37 points on 13-20 shooting with 3 triples, 9 rebounds, 8 assists with a steal and balock versus Minnesota.
| 00:02
60-Second Recap: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Get your 60-second recap of the New Orleans Pelicans 120-107 victory over the Minnesota TImberwolves.
| 00:01
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 120, Timberwolves 107
Jrue Holiday erupts for 37 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists as New Orleans gets a victory against Minnesota, 120-107.
| 00:01
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interviews: Alvin Gentry 3-8-20
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks about the team's performance in the road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 8, 2020.
| 02:25
Pelicans Postgame On-Court Interview: Jrue Holiday at Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday speaks about the team's performance with Jen Hale following the win in Minnesota.
| 01:44
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Zion Williamson windmill slam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hammers home the windmill dunk.
| 00:20
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Derrick Favors drive and-1
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors cuts down the lane and finishes on the dime from Lonzo Ball.
| 00:12
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Jrue Holiday second chance buckets
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday collects the missed shot and bounces back up for the score and foul.
| 00:14
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Nicolo Melli defends the rim
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli greets Jordan McLaughlin the rim for the rejection.
| 00:19
Must-See: Lonzo Ball with two half-court lobs to Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball is dishing up alley-oops to Zion Williamson in Minnesota.
| 00:00
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Zion Williamson hits the triple
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson connects on the three-pointer against the Timberwolves.
| 00:18
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Lonzo Ball deep lob to Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball connects with Zion Williamson on the deep lob pass.
| 00:19
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Brandon Ingram strong drive
March 08, 2020: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - Highlights of Brandon Ingram
| 00:22
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Zion Williamson slices and slams
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slices down the lane for the slam to get New Orleans on the board.
| 00:08
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Big block by Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson runs the floor and blocks Malik Beasley from behind.
| 00:00
Celebrating International Women's Day
In honor of International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8, here’s a look at how female referees and coaches from teams throughout the league have made an impact on the NBA.
| 00:01
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat - Game 63 - March 6, 2020
Hear the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, call the Pelicans game against the Miami Heat on the Pelicans Radio Network, ESPN 100.3 FM New Orleans. Listen in.
| 01:50
Pelicans Practice: Zion Williamson 03-07-20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson addresses media following practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
| 03:09
Pelicans Halftime: Dominique Hammons - March 6, 2020 vs. Miami Heat
Dominique Hammons performed during halftime of the team’s regular-season game against the Miami Heat on March 6, 2020.
| 01:26
Entertainment: Pelicans Mini Drummers performance - March 6 vs. Miami Heat
The Pelicans mini drummers performed for fans during the team's home game against the Miami Heat on March 6, 2020.
| 01:35
Entertainment: Pelicans Dance & Hype Team 2nd quarter performance - March 6 vs. Miami Heat
The Pelicans Dance & Hype Team performed for fans during the 2nd quarter of the team's home game against the Miami Heat on March 6, 2020.
| 01:31
Entertainment: National Anthem performance by The Florence Choirs – March 6 vs. Miami Heat
The Florence Choirs performed the United States National Anthem in the Smoothie King Center on Friday, March 6 as the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Miami Heat.
| 01:53
Pelicans-Chevron host Math Hoops Night at Smoothie King Center
The New Orleans Pelicans and Chevron hosted over 300 students from 7 different schools to celebrate their success in Math Hoops competition during the 2019-20 season.
| 01:16
Pelicans-Heat Postgame: Josh Hart 3-6-2020
Pelicans guard Josh Hart recaps his performance during tonight's 110-104 victory over the Miami Heat
| 02:32
Highlights: Jrue Holiday nets 20 points vs. Miami Heat
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday scores 20 points in a variety of ways to help the Pelicans defeat the Miami Heat.
| 01:54
Pelicans-Heat Postgame: Brandon Ingram 3-6-2020
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps tonight's 110-104 home win over the Miami Heat
| 02:48
NEXT UP: