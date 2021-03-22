Lonzo Ball questionable for Tuesday home game vs. Lakers

Lonzo Ball was sidelined for a January game against his former NBA team, the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s possible the point guard will miss the second meeting of 2020-21 vs. the Lakers on Tuesday as well. Ball was listed as questionable on New Orleans’ official injury report, released Monday afternoon, with a right hip flexor strain. Meanwhile, Pelicans reserve guard JJ Redick remains out due to right heel soreness.

Prior to Sunday’s defeat in Phoenix, the Lakers listed three players as out, including LeBron James (right ankle sprain), Anthony Davis (right calf strain) and Jared Dudley (right MCL tear).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

LA LAKERS (28-15, 3RD IN WEST)

Sunday loss at Phoenix

Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Wesley Matthews, Kyle Kuzma, Markieff Morris

NEW ORLEANS (18-24, 11TH IN WEST)

Sunday win at Denver

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

SEASON SERIES

FIRST HALF

Jan. 13: at LA Lakers 112, New Orleans 95

SECOND HALF

March 23: at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

May 16: at New Orleans, TBD

ALL-TIME SERIES

LA Lakers 40-22 (Lakers won last 7); LA Lakers 4-2 in postseason (Western Conference 2011 first round)