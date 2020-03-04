Kenrich Williams upgraded to questionable for Dallas game
Second-year forward Kenrich Williams has missed each of the past 24 games due to injury, but he appears to be getting closer to making a return to the court. Prior to Wednesday’s back-to-back in Dallas, Williams was upgraded by New Orleans (26-35) to questionable on the official injury report. He has been sidelined since early January due to lower back soreness and was deemed doubtful to play entering Tuesday’s home matchup vs. Minnesota.
Two other Pelicans are listed as out on the injury report, including JJ Redick (left hamstring strain) and Darius Miller (right Achilles surgery).
Entertainment: Pelicans Dance Team 2nd quarter performance - March 3 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Pelicans Dance Team performed for fans during the 2nd quarter of the team's home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 3, 2020.
All Videos
Entertainment: Pelicans Dance Team 2nd quarter performance - March 3 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Pelicans Dance Team performed for fans during the 2nd quarter of the team's home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 3, 2020.
| 01:40
Pelicans Halftime: Tulane University Band - March 3, 2020 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Tulane University Band performed during halftime of the team’s regular-season game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 3, 2020.
| 05:53
Entertainment: Pelicans Dance Team 3rd quarter performance - March 3 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Pelicans Dance Team performed for fans during the 3rd quarter of the team's home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 3, 2020.
| 01:25
Entertainment: National Anthem performance by The PRCC Singers – March 3 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
The PRCC singers performed the United States National Anthem in the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday, March 3 as the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
| 01:47
Ochsner Hero: Brett Powers
Ochsner patient Brett Powers is honored at the Pelicans-Lakers game on March 1, 2020. Brett was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and joined Ochsner's Digital Medicine Program in 2019, and has made significant improvements on his quality of life. Ochsner and the Pelicans would like to recognize Brett and his family for their commitment to staying positive while facing adversity.
| 00:55
Pelicans vs Timberwolves Postgame: Brandon Ingram Interview 3/3/20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on 3/3/20.
| 01:01
Pelicans vs Timberwolves Postgame: Jrue Holiday Interview 3/3/20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday postgame interview following the Pelicans home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on 3/3/20.
| 01:47
Pelicans vs Timberwolves Postgame: Alvin Gentry Interview 3/3/20
New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry postgame interview following the Pelicans home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on 3/3/20.
| 05:47
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Lonzo Ball scores 26 vs. Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball tallied 26 points in the team's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home.
| 01:57
Highlights: Jrue Holiday | Pelicans vs. Timberwolves
Jrue Holiday notches a triple-double with 27 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in New Orleans' loss to Minnesota on Tuesday night.
| 00:01
Highlights: Zion Williamson | Pelicans vs. Timberwolves
Zion Williamson puts up 25 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals in New Orleans' loss to Minnesota on Tuesday night.
| 00:01
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Jrue Holiday jam
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday collects the pass in the lane and goes up for the jam.
| 00:00
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Brandon Ingram heats up for 16 points in the 3rd Quarter
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram pours in 16 points in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
| 00:01
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Brandon Ingram backs down the defense
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram posts up and backs down the defense for the score and 1.
| 00:00
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Brandon Ingram fast break jam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram gets up for the fast break jam.
| 00:16
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Zion Williamson strong slam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dribbles through the defense for the strong slam.
| 00:00
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Brandon Ingram hits Josh Hart down the lane
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram threads the needle to Josh Hart on the drive down the lane.
| 00:00
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Zion Williamson And-1
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson goes strong to the rim, picking up the bucket and-1.
| 00:15
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves: Josh Hart oop to Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart throws up the alley-oop for Zion Williamson on the fast break.
| 00:00
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Jrue Holiday spin moves
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday spins around the defense and banks it home.
| 00:21
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Brandon Ingram jam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives to the rim for the jam.
| 00:00
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson on the fast break
March 03, 2020: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Highlights of Zion Williamson
| 00:18
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Brandon Ingram steal and score
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram picks off the pass and races down the floor for the bucket.
| 00:11
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Zion Williamson second chance slam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson collects the miss and goes up strong for the second chance slam.
| 00:16
Kia Performance Awards | Zion Williamson's Top Plays from February
Zion Williamson is the February Kia Western Conference Rookie of the Month. Check out his top plays from the month!
| 00:01
Highlights: Zion Williamson top plays from his rookie of the month February
Highlights of some of the top play from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson in February as he won Western Conference rookie of the month honors.
| 02:58
Pelicans vs Timberwolves Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 3-3-2020
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram previews tonight's home match-up vs the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 3, 2020.
| 02:25
Pelicans vs Timberwolves Shootaround: Jrue Holiday 3-3-2020
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday previews tonight's home match-up vs the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 3, 2020.
| 04:10
Entertainment: PeliKids Dance Team performance - March 1 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
The PeliKids Dance Team performed for fans during the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 1, 2020.
| 01:21
Pelicans Halftime: Red Panda - March 1, 2020 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Red Panda performed during halftime of the team’s regular-season game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 1, 2020.
| 06:19
Interested in Pelicans Injury updates? Sign up to get the latest info!
NEXT UP: