Kenrich Williams upgraded to questionable for Dallas game

Second-year forward Kenrich Williams has missed each of the past 24 games due to injury, but he appears to be getting closer to making a return to the court. Prior to Wednesday’s back-to-back in Dallas, Williams was upgraded by New Orleans (26-35) to questionable on the official injury report. He has been sidelined since early January due to lower back soreness and was deemed doubtful to play entering Tuesday’s home matchup vs. Minnesota.

Two other Pelicans are listed as out on the injury report, including JJ Redick (left hamstring strain) and Darius Miller (right Achilles surgery).