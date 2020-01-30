Pelicans injury report graphic

Kenrich Williams out for Memphis game Friday

by Jim Eichenhofer
Posted: Jan 30, 2020

After starting 18 games early in the 2019-20 season for New Orleans, Kenrich Williams has been out of the mix lately due to right lower back soreness, causing him to be sidelined since a Jan. 6 game vs. Utah. Williams will miss his 12th consecutive game Friday, when the Pelicans host the Memphis Grizzlies in a key matchup at 7 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center.

Williams and Darius Miller (right Achilles surgery) are the only names of the New Orleans injury update.

