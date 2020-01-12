Derrick Favors, Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick all upgraded to questionable for Monday at Detroit

New Orleans (14-26) was extremely short-handed Saturday in its loss at Boston, but help could be on the way Monday when the Pelicans face the Pistons in Detroit. On Sunday's injury report, Derrick Favors (right hamstring strain), Jrue Holiday (left elbow tricep strain) and JJ Redick were all listed as questionable to play in the 6 p.m. Central game. All three New Orleans starters were DNPs against the Celtics.

Meanwhile, Kenrich Williams (right lower back soreness) remains out, as are Zion Williamson (knee) and Darius Miller (Achilles).