Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson out vs. Kings

New Orleans will have to make up for being without 65 points per game in its lineup Tuesday in a penultimate seeding game vs. Sacramento, because the Pelicans’ top three leading scorers have all been ruled out for the 8 p.m. Central matchup against the Kings.

The team’s Monday official injury report included Jrue Holiday (out due to right elbow contusion), Brandon Ingram (right knee soreness) and Zion Williamson (right knee soreness). Those three Pelicans are averaging 19.1, 23.8 and 22.5 points this regular season, respectively.